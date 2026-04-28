Civilian Fort Worth police employee hospitalized, shooter still at large

Fort Worth police and SWAT are searching for a man they say shot and hospitalized a member of the department's Civilian Response Unit Tuesday.

The unidentified civilian employee is expected to recover.

Police responded to a call near the 3500 block of North Juliet Lane Tuesday at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to police call information. FWPD said officers were investigating a burglary call before a shots-fired incident was reported.

Police said a male subject may be on foot in the area and is possibly armed.

For those that reside or are currently in the Summerfields subdivision located to the North of Basswood Blvd and N. Riverside Dr., we ask that you please stay securely indoors.



We are currently searching for a male subject in the area, possibly on foot and possibly armed.



We… — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 28, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated.