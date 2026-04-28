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Civilian Fort Worth police employee hospitalized, shooter still at large

KERA | By Dylan Duke,
Toluwani Osibamowo
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:57 PM CDT
A truck that says "POLICE" and "FORT WORTH" parks blocking off a street with a sign in front of it that says "DETOUR AHEAD"
Toluwani Osibamowo
/
KERA News
A Fort Worth police truck on April 28, 2026. Fort Worth police and SWAT responded to a call about a burglary and possible shooting, and believed a person may be barricaded near 3500 N. Juliet Lane.

Fort Worth police and SWAT are searching for a man they say shot and hospitalized a member of the department's Civilian Response Unit Tuesday.

The unidentified civilian employee is expected to recover.

Police responded to a call near the 3500 block of North Juliet Lane Tuesday at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to police call information. FWPD said officers were investigating a burglary call before a shots-fired incident was reported.

Police said a male subject may be on foot in the area and is possibly armed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
News shootingFort Worth Police DepartmentTarrant County
Dylan Duke
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Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo