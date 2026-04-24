Tarrant County DA warns senior adults about international gold theft scheme

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells is warning older adults about an international gold theft scheme that has stolen millions of dollars worth of gold.

In a press release Friday, Sorrells said in recent months, law enforcement seized more than $130 million in gold linked to the scheme.

Eighteen people have been indicted in connection to the case. That includes couriers who allegedly collect gold or cash from senior adults and jewelry store owners who melt down stolen gold and convert it into bangles that are smuggled to India, according to Sorrells.

“Don’t fall for this scam,” Sorrells said in the press release. “People have lost everything. Don’t be the next victim.”

Sorrells said the scheme starts through overseas call centers, primarily in India. From there, the alleged scammers contact older adults in Tarrant County and across the country and falsely claim the victim’s bank account, Social Security number, or other personal information.

They then tell the individuals to withdraw most or all of their money, purchase gold bars, or buy bitcoin, according to Sorrells.

Eventually, couriers pretending to be federal agents arrive in person to collect the gold, cryptocurrency, or cash from the victims, Sorrells said.

“Criminals are targeting our seniors with precision and cruelty," Sorrells said in the statement. “If you receive a call claiming your accounts are compromised, it is a lie. Do not withdraw money. Do not hand anything over.”

Earlier this year, jewelry stores in Irving, Frisco, and Richardson were raided over alleged connections to gold scams also targeting seniors, CBS News reported. Similar raids at jewelry stores in Atlanta and Orlando occurred at the same time, according to the outlet.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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