Hostage situation ongoing in Aubrey; one woman remains inside home

Hostage negotiations are ongoing as one woman remains captive in an Aubrey home Tuesday morning after a man called 911 and threatened to shoot two females late Monday night, according to a press release.

One juvenile female has been released from the home.

Aubrey PD reports the incident stems from a domestic relationship, and the caller and woman still in the house know one another.

At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aubrey officers were dispatched to a deadly conduct call in the 12100 block of Thoroughbred Drive in Providence Village.

Aubrey Police Department reports the 911 caller told dispatchers he had two female hostages and weapons. He allegedly said he would shoot them if officers approached.

The call disconnected and he did not answer follow-up calls.

Aubrey officers arrived at the home and attempted to contact the caller multiple times but were unsuccessful. Aubrey activated its Special Operations Response Team.

At about 1:16 a.m., a juvenile female exited the home while a woman remained inside.

The department states the information the girl shared prompted officers to call for assistance from the Denton Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

Denton SWAT members arrived at about 6 a.m. They remain on scene as of 9:15 a.m.

Officials ask the public to avoid Thoroughbred Drive and Belmont Drive in the Foree Ranch subdivision, and residents in the area are encouraged to shelter in place.

Aubrey ISD reported any students directly impacted by the situation should not report to school. Their absences will be excused.

All Aubrey ISD campuses remain open and operable, the district reported, as authorities believe the situation is contained to the area and does not pose a broader threat to Aubrey's schools.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

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