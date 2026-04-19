Arlington election guide: Meet the candidates running for District 5 in the May 2 council election

District 5 Council member Rebecca Boxall is seeking reelection to a final term against challenger Brittney Garcia-Dumas.

Both candidates responded to a KERA News questionnaire with details about themselves and their stances on different issues important to voters in this election.

Rebecca Boxall

Age as of election day:

68

Years as an Arlington resident:

18.5 years

Campaign Website:

rebeccaboxall.com

Email:

rebeccaboxall5@gmail.com (campaign email) rebecca.boxall@arlingtontx.com (council email)

Best way for voters to contact:

Email campaign or council email.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?:

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

Yes, city council 2 terms starting May 2021.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

Yes, many. A full list is on my campaign website rebeccaboxall.com

Why are you running for city council in Arlington?

I’m running for a third and final term to continue and build on the work I’ve done over the past two terms. I believe strongly in local government—decisions made closest to the people are the most impactful. I believe experience matters. I have the knowledge and have done the work to develop relationships to get things done. I’m not loud or flashy. I work quietly but firmly, advocating for the people of District 5 and for Arlington as a whole, and staying focused on results rather than recognition.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

I bring experience in urban planning, long-range master planning, design, and now public policy and advocacy. Today’s decisions shape the city’s future. My background helps me think beyond expedient, shortsighted fixes to complex issues.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

Infrastructure/future proofing – we must look at infrastructure more wholistically and future minded. Throwing ever more money at infrastructure that was never designed to be sustainable is wasting our current resources and squandering future generations’ wealth.

Safety – Of course safety is of paramount concern. Funding our police and fire departments and making sure they are operating optimally is important. But equally important is promoting social cohesion and a sense of belonging among residents. To do this we need more opportunities for social interaction at both the neighborhood and city-wide levels. When people see each other out and about every day in different situations, even if we don’t know each other by name, we develop relationships with each other. Parks and entertainment venues, walkable neighborhoods and urban areas, a wide variety of social events open to all bring us together. This coming-together often, in informal ways, engenders a sense of caring for each other.

Opportunity for all – The nature of work has changed dramatically in recent years. I will continue to promote job growth at all levels for Arlington residents. People shouldn’t have to commute for hours every day to find gainful and meaningful work. I will continue to support small business, small business creation, and opportunities for work from home. A sustainable future depends on a wide diversity of work opportunities.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

I’m not opposed to using AI or new technology in transportation, but technology alone is not a solution. Transportation policy is closely tied to land use. Without sound land use planning, no transportation system is sustainable — whether vehicles are autonomous or not.

Autonomous vehicles still rely on public roads and face the same challenges as any other vehicle, including congestion and safety concerns. Before adopting new technology, Arlington must focus on smart land use, safety, and incremental improvements that make our transportation system work better for everyone.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

I’m not opposed to AI in other areas where it makes sense and efficiencies in costs are transferred to improving other public services. A good example is our Ask Arlington app, which directs inquiries directly with city departments. City employes can then more efficiently address issues and cross-reference with other departments.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

The budget gap was managed responsibly, especially given how suddenly most of it arose from factors outside the City’s control. Staff and Council made tough decisions without compromising core services, and that matters. That said, this experience showed why we need stronger financial guardrails going forward. Cities face growing uncertainty—from appraisal challenges to state and national efforts to reduce or eliminate property taxes.

No matter the revenue source, running a city costs money. It requires people, and people deserve fair pay for the services residents rely on every day. As an aside: Property taxes should move away from a subjective valuation basis to more fixed metrics such as size of property, linear frontage, or other metrics. A more fixed metric would provide more revenue certainty and greater transparency when rate changes are proposed.

That said, with all the unexpected outside events in recent years, we should plan for uncertainty by building in stronger reserves and safety nets, continuing to improve efficiency in how we deliver services, and reducing over-reliance on federal funding—while still ensuring we receive our fair share of dollars that originated from local taxpayers. Finally, we must invest wisely in resilient infrastructure.

The key question should always be: does a decision just solve today’s problem, or does it prepare us for what’s ahead? That long-range perspective—grounded in planning experience—is how we protect the city’s financial sustainability over time.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

The city should follow federal law, but local police do not have the authority to enforce federal immigration laws. City, county, state, campus police and federal law enforcement have long worked together on issues like drug interdiction, missing persons, human trafficking, and terrorism. These partnerships are vital for keeping our community safe while respecting the separate roles of local and federal authorities.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I supported the suspension because the ordinance did not add legal protections beyond what already exists under state and federal law … but it did put the city’s most vulnerable residents at serious risk. Municipalities, schools, universities have all lost large federal grants due to recent federal policy changes.

Some downplay this risk. They are disagreeing from a more privileged secure position. In my position I have become aware of how extremely fragile some family situations are. They have so little to begin with, their margins for overcoming adversity are so thin. Even losing small sums that most of us would find survivable can seriously and permanently impact families, especially children, and can turn into larger societal problems.

I have an obligation to these citizens to do what I can, no matter how unpopular, to mitigate their risks. In addition, while well-intentioned, the ordinance was not sound public policy as originally crafted. It is being re-written to rectify those flaws. A separate resolution will make it clear to all that Arlington does not support or tolerate discrimination against anyone.

Under a resolution, city staff would help anyone connect with the appropriate state or federal agencies for relief if they feel discriminated against.

What are the top three issues facing your district specifically, and how would you address them?

1 Aging infrastructure (see response to top 3 issues above)

2. Jobs and opportunities for all (see response above for top 3 issues above).

3. Specific to District 5 is continued re-development especially in downtown and UTA-downtown-Entertainment district connections. I am working to bring back elements of the 1998 Johnson Creek Plan which did provide a roadmap to connect those 3 areas. In particular I will continue working to connect a linear walk/bike path from UTA, roughly along Johnson Creek to Meadowbrook Park and then northward to the Entertainment district.

At the same time I will work with Council member for District 1, Mauricio Galante, on joint plans to redevelop Division our shared Division Street and Collins Street. Downtown, our soon to be adopted Comprehensive Plan and Form Based Code will provide a framework for re-development.

I will continue working to re-develop aging shopping centers in and near D5. On affordable housing, I will continue to advocate for infill development/redevelopment (see website for more details) using our new cottage court zoning category, as well as adding new categories such as Point Access Block housing and micro-mixed use. In order to provide opportunity to all we must provide a wide diversity of housing types.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

I’m a collaborator by nature. Throughout my career and my time in public service I’ve worked with others to tackle complex issues and find practical solutions. I’ve learned that the best decisions and solutions often aren’t the ones you initially conceive. Good ideas can come from anywhere.

Being open to new or unconventional approaches can lead to better outcomes. I also understand how hard it is to turn good ideas into real results. It takes persistence, patience, and compromise to get things done. Progress means working with many viewpoints, accepting setbacks, and staying resolved enough to try again or take a different approach.

That’s the work I’ve done for years for clients, and it’s the approach I bring to City Council. Representing a city of 400,000 diverse residents isn’t easy, but I’m committed to putting in the time, persistence, and collaboration it takes to keep working for the people of Arlington. To read more in-depth responses to my positions please visit rebeccaboxall.com

Brittney Garcia-Dumas

Age as of election day:

37.

Years as an Arlington resident:

37. Born and raised.

Campaign Website:

BrittneyForArlington.com

Email:

brittneygarciadumas@gmail.com

Best way for voters to contact:

Email at brittneygarciadumas@gmail.com

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a felony?:

No.

Have you ever declared bankruptcy? If yes, please provide context including date, reason and anything else you'd like voters to know.

No.

Have you held elected office before? If yes, please list along with the start and end dates of your time in that office along with any accomplishments while in office you'd like voters to know about:

No.

Have you run for office before and not been elected? If yes, please list the races:

No.

Have you been on any boards, commissions or held any appointed office? If yes, please list the position, start and end dates and any accomplishments while in that position you'd like to share with voters:

Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau Board - Since October 2023. Aided in the inception and implementation of bringing world class events to all of Arlington, the Texas Christkindl Market, marketing and branding efforts that led to a year over year increase in visitors coming to our city and resident traffic to their attractions.

Downtown Arlington Management Corporation Executive Board - Since October 2022. Aided in the inception and implementation of the Downtown Arlington Farmers Market, The Doggy Depot, First Thursdays, Clean and Safe Initiative with Block By Block Downtown Ambassadors, creating an environment and developer relationships that resulted in 22% of Downtown Arlington currently being under contract to be redeveloped into resident-friendly, placemaking developments.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County Committee Member - Since 2024. Helped raise over $150,000 for after school programs.

Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Latino Business Group - August 2021-October 2023. Provided education and resources for the Latino-owned Small Business community, including monthly events on how to do business with the city, grow their business, and find a unified community of other businesses owners here in Arlington. My emphasis here, as a Latina business owner, was on first time businesses navigating how to start and grow their business.

Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Executive Member of the Veterans Business Council - Since August 2021. Provided education and resources for the Veteran-owned Small Business community, including monthly events on how to do business with the city, grow their business, and find a unified community of other businesses owners here in Arlington. My emphasis here, as a former military spouse and military child, was on our Veteran’s families and their quality of life as they maneuvered through business ownership. Mayor Ross Latino Advisory Council - Since August 2022 Aid in advising the current mayor of issues in the community and action opportunities.

Color Me Empowered Board of Directors - August 2021-March 2022. Helped raise fund for youth art programming including event assistance and sponsorship acquisition.

Why are you running for city council in Arlington?

I'm running because it’s time we return this city to its residents. For decades, we have built incredible visitor experiences but left the needs of our communities behind. I love this city. Because Arlington, TX, isn’t just where I live, as a born and raised Arlingtonian, Arlington is where I was made.

My mission is clear: Residents First! We must start NOW. Unlike much of our leadership, I was born here. Raised here. I had my first great teacher at Little Elementary, earned my first paycheck at The Parks, and swam in every community pool this city would let me into. Like many of us, I have seen the hard parts of life here and what happens when the needs of our neighbors are ignored. But I’ve also seen what’s possible when a city believes in its people and when we, as a people, believe in ourselves.

Arlington gave me the foundation to build a life, a family, and a business I’m proud of. Now I’m running to make sure every person in District 5 can say the same. I believe Arlington can lead, not just compete. We can attract and retain the kind of talent that builds generational growth through investing in our small businesses, updating our building code to make resident-focused resources easier to come by, and pursuing, with fever, high paying jobs.

We can grow smarter, sustainable development that serves people first. We can raise a generation that doesn’t have to leave to lead, where young people see their future right here in their own hometown because we protect public spaces like our parks, libraries, and schools and we activate our existing spaces with resident-focused programming like Downtown’s First Thursdays that we may once again fall in love with our city.

And we can govern better, with transparency, accountability, and leadership that shows up in our communities to listen and act. This campaign for City Council District 5 is about us — the people who live, work, and build our legacies in Arlington, Texas. It’s about shaping an Arlington that listens before it builds, plans before it spends, and leads with a vision for the next 50 years of happy, well cared for residents.

I'm running for us. For our future. And for an Arlington we can be excited about.

Do you have any other experience or qualifications you believe make you best suited to be a city council member that you would like to share?

As a 37 year old professional, a mother with children in our local schools, and an active explorer of quality of life, I know what the next generation of Arlingtonians are looking for. I know the needs of the community because I’ve lived my life in the community.

I see what sets Arlington apart, and I recognize that my generation will play a key role in sustaining and advancing that legacy. My run for City Council comes from a great sense of pride and duty to steer Arlington into the city of choice for our next generation.

What are the top three issues facing the city, and how would you seek to address them?

1. Smart development growth in a city nearly totally built out.

2. Preserving public spaces and quality of life for residents first.

3. Affordability.

First, Arlington is growing quickly, and we need to ensure development is thoughtful and strategic by attracting investment while preserving the legacy of our neighborhoods. I would support development that balances economic opportunity with responsible land use that benefits our residents and is more forward thinking for 2026 and beyond. Examples of this include walkability, multi-family living only in specific, high density areas like our Downtown, and creating preservation overlays for our historic neighborhoods and spaces that are a part of the depth of Arlington.

Second, as our city expands, we must continue investing in core services like streets, public safety, and low cost transportation. That means prioritizing infrastructure and community improvements like lowering speeds in highly walkable areas or revitalizing our community centers as the first choice for family resources and connection. We also must make sure residents can rely on safe, well-connected communities through transportation options that are more user friendly and accessible than the ones we are currently providing.

Third, affordability and quality of life are major concerns. Arlington should remain a place where working families, seniors, and young professionals can live and thrive. I focus on policies that support varying housing options, strengthen local jobs, and expand access to community life.

Should Arlington seek to adopt AI in transportation (i.e. autonomous vehicles)? Please explain your opinion:

Yes, I believe Arlington should thoughtfully explore adopting AI in transportation, including autonomous vehicles, but with a careful, public-first approach. Arlington is a city known for innovation and forward-looking partnerships, and emerging transportation technology has the potential to improve mobility and expand access for seniors, people with disabilities, and residents simply looking to move freely around our city.

That said, I do not believe we should adopt AI simply because it is new. Any use of autonomous vehicles must be implemented responsibly, with strong safety and financial standards, clear oversight, and community input. We need to ensure these technologies serve residents equitably, protect public safety, and complement existing infrastructure and transit investments.

I would support pilot programs and strategic partnerships that allow Arlington to lead in innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: safety, accountability, and improving quality of life for the people who live here. Ultimately, it’s time Arlington embraces the future and we can do that in a way that is steady, transparent, and centered on residents.

Should Arlington incorporate AI in other areas, including if that implementation could result in lost jobs for human workers?

Yes, Arlington should thoughtfully incorporate AI where it improves efficiency and service. From what I know of the people who work in our city and across our community, many are already wearing 15 different hats. I do not believe AI should replace jobs, and a human touch is absolutely necessary to guide and regulate it. But I do believe AI can help release the burden on workers who are currently combining three or four roles into one.

This is about creating quality of life for our city employees, our small businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals across Arlington. In my own work, I have seen how AI can help someone thrive in their role, expand their capacity, and bring even more value to the table. We can embrace innovation in a way that strengthens our workforce through the use of technology that is already at work in other cities.

City leaders said changes at the Tarrant Appraisal District led to financial woes in the city during budget planning last year. How do you think the $25 million budget gap was managed, and would you have sought to do anything differently?

From my experience serving on boards and committees in Arlington, I have seen that our budgeting process too often lacks the clear guardrails and transparency residents deserve. Moving money from one bucket to another unrelated bucket has become routine, not the exception, and that is not sustainable or transparent. Arlington deserves stronger financial standards, clearer oversight, and leadership that can account for where taxpayer dollars are coming from and exactly where they are going.

If I had been on Council during the $25 million budget gap, I would have pushed for a more structured, accountable process, with better forecasting, fewer last-minute shifts, and honest public communication about the choices being made. I believe the city made some helpful corrections given the situation and will of the current council, but I don’t believe it was an inevitability.

We must have a better financial framework into the future so that we don’t end up here again. Which we absolutely will if we continue on the same path we are on. I take fiscal stewardship seriously. In every role I have held, I view careful oversight of spending as a duty to the people we serve.

Taxpayers deserve to know that their dollars are being used responsibly, effectively, and in a way that creates the greatest public good.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seeking partnerships with local police across the country. Would you support or oppose a partnership with ICE in Arlington? Please explain your answer.

I would oppose a formal partnership between local Arlington Police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Local law enforcement has a defined scope of work focused on keeping our community safe, enforcing state and local laws, and building trust with residents. Our officers absolutely comply with any federal requirements that the law already mandates, but their role is not to take on federal enforcement responsibilities.

The reason we have local, state, and federal law enforcement is exactly for the orderly distribution of authority, responsibility, and duty. Federal agencies like ICE are best positioned to handle immigration enforcement, and that work should remain at the federal level. Asking our local police to take on tasks outside their core mission would divert resources from our communities, blur roles, and place unnecessary burdens on officers whose priority is local public safety here in Arlington.

Arlington's council voted last year to suspend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in the city over concerns of losing federal grant funding. Do you support or oppose this decision? Please explain your answer.

I strongly opposed removing the anti-discrimination ordinance and publicly spoke at each meeting.

The anti-discrimination ordinance originally from 2021 said if anyone was discriminated against in Arlington, the city would provide recourse at the local level for people not federally protected including women, veterans, and the LGBTQ+ community. This was our opportunity to listen at the local level and take care of our residents. I do understand that our city was nervous about the potential withdrawal of funding, as this funding provides housing and quality of life for our residents.

I was happy that the council came back with a new ADO written at the end of 2025 that included local anti-discrimination policies and complied with federal directives. This policy provided a pathway for everyone. 5 out of our 9 Council representatives voted it down. One of the councilmembers who voted it down is the current councilmember of District 5.

If I would have been on council in that seat, I would have voted for the ADO suggested in November 2025 and we would have that ADO in place now. We could have created a better quality of life here locally for our residents with just 1 vote. My approach to governance is steady and principled. Arlington can be fiscally responsible while also being clear that discrimination has no place here.

We should not put our residents in a position where their quality of life feels negotiable.

What are the top three issues facing your district specifically, and how would you address them?

The top three issues facing my district, district 5, are bolstering our public schools, preserving the character of our neighborhoods, and strategically developing Downtown and the UTA portion of the district.

First, we must actively support and engage with our public schools. 17 AISD campuses are attended by District 5 children.

That means our responsibility goes beyond the policy we create. It means resourcing our schools, volunteering, listening to principals and educators, and supporting the leadership of our School Board. Strong schools require community partnership. Teachers and educators are the heroes of our neighborhoods, and they deserve visible, consistent backing from city leadership.

At the same time, we cannot ignore hard realities. Decisions like the closure of Blanton Elementary were incredibly difficult for families. I fully support the School Board’s decision, even though it was painful. The campus was operating at roughly 50% capacity, and the building itself was aging to the point that it would have required significant taxpayer investment to maintain safely. The threat of a state takeover was also very real and not something Arlingtton could treat lightly. Supporting our schools sometimes means making tough, responsible decisions to protect students and stabilize the district long term.

Second, we need to preserve and protect our established neighborhoods, including areas like HANA, as well as our established multicultural areas, like what we call the International Corridor along Pioneer Parkway.

Growth should not come at the expense of community identity. I support creating residential preservation overlays where appropriate and, most importantly, listening directly to residents about what they want more of and what they want less of. The International Corridor is one of the shining examples of what makes East Arlington special.

Small businesses along Pioneer Parkway have organically created a cultural hub of eateries, shops, and attractions representing Mexico, Vietnam, South Africa, and many other communities. This diversity is not something we need to invent. It already exists here in Arlington as we are the 4th most diverse city in America. Our role is to resource, support, and invest time and funding into strengthening what the community has built.

We must stop being the city that tears down the history and legacy our communities have worked so hard to cultivate and become a city that works with our people to protect, preserve, and multiply what makes us unique.

Third, we must strategically develop our Downtown and align with the development and growth of UTA.

Right now, we have a huge opportunity to develop our Downtown to attract and retain the next generation of Arlingtonians. We have a huge economic engine in UTA. However, only about 13% of UTA graduates remain in Arlington after graduation. That is a missed opportunity. For us and our students. We already have an influx of people coming downtown to play and increasingly to live.

By merging the master plans of Downtown and UTA, we can create a cohesive cultural hub designed for long-term growth. Multifamily housing is best suited in this area, where walkability, density, and local arts and culture entertainment already exist. Designing our only official cultural district to be a beacon for the next generation is essential if we want to continue to grow our Downtown and attract young professionals in their 20s and 30s to build their lives here. If we strengthen our schools, protect our neighborhoods, and thoughtfully invest in our urban core, we position District 5 not just to grow, but to thrive.

Is there anything else voters should know about you?

No answer provided.

