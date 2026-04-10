Ken Paxton launches UNT investigation, calls for staff member to be fired over 'DEI' comments

Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into whether the University of North Texas is teaching so-called "DEI" lessons in violation of Texas law in response to an activist group's undercover video.

The video, from the conservative group Accuracy in Media, allegedly showed a staff member explaining how the school teaches banned lessons by avoiding certain keywords and titles related to diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a press release.

"This should result in immediate termination," Paxton wrote in a statement calling for the staff member to be fired. "Texas deserves better than a UNT leadership that systematically allows the worst elements of the radical Left to run its campus.”

A spokesperson for UNT told KERA the staff member is no longer employed by the university.

Paxton sent a letter to the dean of the College of Public Affairs and Human Sciences, demanding a statement addressing the claims, as well as a statement detailing UNT's compliance with a 2024 state law, all DEI policies and all messages between UNT leadership and staff regarding DEI.

“The views expressed by a UNT staff member in June are inconsistent with the university’s commitments and practices as a public institution to comply with state and federal laws and regulations,” the spokesperson told KERA in a statement.

The investigation follows another last year by Paxton into how the university responded to student actions on campus following the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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