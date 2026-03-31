Collin County population boom continues, adding 2nd most residents in the country last year

Collin County added the second-most residents of any U.S. county between 2024 and 2025, trailing only the Houston area, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates .

During the one-year period ending July 1, Collin County’s population climbed by 3.4% — an increase of 42,966 residents — bringing the total to nearly 1.3 million. Harris County gained 48,695 people to top 5 million.

This rapid growth stands in stark contrast to Dallas County, which recorded one of the nation’s most significant percentage-based population declines.

While major hubs like Plano, McKinney, Frisco, and Allen remain significant, the most explosive growth occurred in smaller suburbs. Princeton was named the nation’s fastest-growing city, with a population surge of just over 30% from 2023 to 2024.

Future outlooks from the Texas Demographic Center suggest this trend will continue. Projections indicate Collin County will reach 1.4 million residents by 2030 and could soar to 2.2 million by 2050.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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