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One person detained at No Kings protest in Downtown Dallas

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published March 28, 2026 at 5:25 PM CDT
Thousands march in downtown Dallas for the ‘No Kings Day’ protest Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Thousands march in downtown Dallas for the ‘No Kings Day’ protest Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Dallas police have detained one person at the “No Kings” protest in downtown Dallas this afternoon, according to authorities.

Police have not released the individual’s name or provided details about what led to the detention.

In a video posted by The Dallas Morning News, two officers are seen holding a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and a face covering, against a wall along a downtown street.

Reports indicate the detention followed an incident between demonstrators and counter-protesters during the march in downtown Dallas.
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Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
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