One person detained at No Kings protest in Downtown Dallas

Dallas police have detained one person at the “No Kings” protest in downtown Dallas this afternoon, according to authorities.

Police have not released the individual’s name or provided details about what led to the detention.

In a video posted by The Dallas Morning News, two officers are seen holding a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and a face covering, against a wall along a downtown street.

Reports indicate the detention followed an incident between demonstrators and counter-protesters during the march in downtown Dallas.