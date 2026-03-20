James Talarico to speak at Dallas Democratic convention Saturday

Texas Democratic Party nominee for U.S. Senate James Talarico is scheduled to speak as a featured guest during the Dallas County Democratic Party's first local convention.

The convention begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2,1 at Inspiring Body of Christ Church, 7701 S. Westmoreland Rd in Dallas.

While the event is free, interested participants are asked to register.

Also speaking are Congressional District 30 candidate Frederick D. Haynes III and former Congressional District 18 candidate Isaiah Martin.

District 30 was most recently represented by Jasmine Crockett, who Talarico won against in the recent primary.

Dallas Party Chair Kardal Coleman said a voter protection fund initiative will also be launched that day.

“The Texas GOP has held a thirty year stranglehold on this state - and in that time they have weaponized Texas law to disenfranchise millions of Texans - because they know if every eligible voter has access to the polls, they’ll lose,” Coleman said previously in a statement. “Furthermore, continuing to pursue this case in a hostile forum would incur massive legal costs, resources that are better spent on the ground protecting our voters. We will not allow a hyper-partisan rigged system to drain our resources while they validate the suppression of Dallas County citizens’ voting rights.”

The convention aims to bring together local volunteers, candidates and organizations to organize for upcoming elections.

Dallas County's Republican Party does not have plans to host a similar local convention, but encourages its members to participate in local events and the Texas GOP Convention in Houston June 11-13.

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