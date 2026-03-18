Lack of funds pauses Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade, but not community celebration

When L.A. Ramos and his father founded the Cinco de Mayo Parade on Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas more than four decades ago, he never imagined the impact it would have. They did it bring attention to the area and attract Hispanic-owned businesses.

“It was something that we didn't think was going to be big, but before you know it is like every year it would grow and it go bigger and bigger.”

The Cinco de Mayo parade has been an Oak Cliff tradition for generations — attracting marching bands, ballet folklorico groups, low rider car clubs and as many as 40,000 people to the neighborhood.

But a lack of funding this year — as well as debt remaining from last year’s event — forced organizers to cancel this year’s parade, said Sylvana Flores Avila, founder of the nonprofit Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts (OCCA), which organizes the parade.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Businesses line Jefferson Boulevard where the Cinco de Mayo parade passed on previous years. This year instead of a parade the organizers are putting together a festival.

Because of the long-standing tradition, it was a tough call to cancel the parade, she said.

“I said, no, we haven't canceled Cinco de Mayo. We canceled the parade,” Flores Avila said. "It is a flagship event for the city of Dallas, and it does hurt to cancel, but we're still celebrating.”

Though fundraising efforts fell short this year, OCCA is planning a Cinco de Mayo Festival on Jefferson Boulevard scheduled for May 3.

Last year, the parade cost approximately $50,000. The festival will cost about $10,000.

L.A. Ramos/courtesy When L.A. Ramos and his father founded the Cinco de Mayo Parade on Jefferson Blvd. over 40 years ago, he didn't realize the impact it would have years later.

The festival will happen during “low rider Sunday,” where low rider car clubs cruise down the street, Flores Avila said. "This is the heart of downtown Oak Cliff,” she said, “and people just love to gather here."

She and volunteers from OCCA are working to bring back the parade next year.

Ramos, who has kept his business on Jefferson, said sponsorships are important to keep the tradition alive.

“I want it to grow just like Mardi Gras has grown here in Oak Cliff, just like all the other parades and the events that are going on in Bishop Arts,” Ramos said. “I don't see why the Cinco de Mayo can't be a part and continue to be a part of Oak Cliff.”

He said it’s not just about a party – it represents more to the community. “It's mainly a reminder of what the Mexicans went through, had to fight, and to show their pride — and that we're still here."

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .