Man dies after early morning house fire in southern Dallas

A man is dead after an early morning house fire in southern Dallas Tuesday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews were called around 3:14 a.m. to the 100 block of West Saner Avenue after multiple 911 calls reported a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back of a one-story home.

Crews began attacking the fire immediately, but say hoarding conditions inside the residence made it more difficult to access parts of the home and contain the flames. Firefighters worked for more than an hour before bringing the fire under control just before 5 a.m.

During the response, firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from inside the house. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor upper body injuries and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is currently listed as undetermined pending a final ruling from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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