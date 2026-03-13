Veasey announces $3.1M in federal funding for east Fort Worth affordable housing

The transformation of the Stop Six neighborhood continues with a dedicated $3.1 million in federal funds for affordable housing.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat, announced Thursday that the money earmarked by Congress will help build the second and third phases of Hughes House as part of the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

“This area is going to continue to grow,” Veasey said during a news conference held in the At the Six community center.

The affordable housing project will help provide a safe and stable environment for families to grow, he said.

Veasey, who did not seek reelection to his seat because of redistricting, said he will continue to advocate for the area while he remains in office until January 2027.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions is now leasing out one- and two-bedroom units built during the first phase of Hughes House, which is named for famed Dunbar High School basketball coach Robert Hughes, who died at age 96 in June 2024. That project includes 162 mixed-income units in two apartment buildings at East Rosedale Street and Amanda Avenue.

Hughes House’s second phase is under construction between Avenue G and Pollard-Smith Avenue, while the third phase, which received $2 million in housing tax credits last year, will be located at 4912 E. Rosedale St. and feature 54 low-income units and 24 market-rate units.

The third phase of Hughes House, a $12.8 million development, will be built by Dallas-based Spring Valley Construction Co.

Hughes House is part of a half-billion dollar investment “to change the trajectory of the neighborhood,” said Mary-Margaret Lemons, president of Fort Worth Housing Solutions.

Fort Worth City Council member Deborah Peoples, who represents the area, said she is excited about the continuing progress in the Stop Six revitalization.

“I tell everybody that the east side of Fort Worth is the jewel of Fort Worth and it’s been long neglected,” she said.

Peoples said she is grateful for the work of the late Gyna Bivens, a former council member who represented east Fort Worth for 12 years. Bivens died of pancreatic cancer Feb. 9, three months after she announced her illness.

“I am committed to continuing her work because the east side is the gateway to Fort Worth,” Peoples said. “We need to be making sure it shines like it should.”

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.