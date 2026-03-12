Flying cars are coming to Texas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that it has selected eight proposals for a new pilot program that will test new electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft aircraft in 26 states — including Texas.

These modes of transportation could include implications for emergency medical response, cargo delivery and air taxis.

Speaking with the Economic Security Advisory Group, Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach praised the potential for air taxis.

"If you can fly in that low altitude airspace, which requires the incorporation of signals, technology, artificial intelligence, high powered computing, then you can do some amazing things," said Perschbach. "One thing you can do is start to relieve traffic congestion."

Perschbach also supports the plan for its capabilities in public safety and security.

"Imagine a drone that could be used to carry fuel supplies, not just to combat situations, but to natural disasters, or they can bring vital health care services," he said.

This week, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced the eight proposals as part of the new eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The proposals involve test programs from leading aircraft manufacturers, operators, and state partners.

These projects will create one of the largest testing environments for next-generation aircraft in the world. Data from the pilot projects will be used by the FAA to develop new safety regulations to enable use of the technology.

California-based Archer Aviation was selected by the U.S. DOT and the FAA as part of Washington's eVTOL program to test air taxis in a few key states. Florida was chosen for its aviation and tourism industries, New York for its challenge of air traffic congestion, and Texas with its fast-growing economy and city expansion.

Air taxis could create concern among residents of any given city for intense noise pollution in urban areas, safety hazards, privacy invasions from low-altitude flights, and issues of equity.

Archer Aviation will begin the first steps to support the launch of their Midnight aircraft by summer 2026.

The company is currently involved in a counter-lawsuit with rival Joby Aviation over fraud and ownership claims.

