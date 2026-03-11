Grand Prix of Arlington starts this weekend. This fund will help cover the city's costs

Arlington will use around $5.5 million of state-funded money to pay for expenses surrounding the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington this weekend.

The event, which runs Friday through Sunday with two concerts following races, will see the city put in around $1.2 million of its own funds to cover the cost of hosting.

The state funds will come from the Major Events Reimbursement Program Fund, a state initiative that tries to encourage major events in Texas by helping local governments fund them.

Money the city can receive is calculated based on the number of attendees expected — a letter about the fund from the governor’s office to the city estimates nearly 29,000 attendees per day — and the estimated tax income from the event.

City Manager Trey Yelverton told KERA News in October 2024 that the city intended to tap into state funds for hosting major events.

Preparations are already nearly complete for the IndyCar race that will take drivers around streets in the Arlington Entertainment District. They’ll hit top speeds of around 200 mph on the 2.73-mile racetrack with its 14 turns.

The route will take IndyCar racers around Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Choctaw Stadium.

Friday will see racers from different series of the IndyCar competition in practice and qualifying laps. The events also include races in the Toyota GR Cup and USF Pro 2000 series.

For the main event, racers will stack up at the starting line for a 12:15 p.m. start.

