Arlington to bring Indycar racing to entertainment district in 2026

Arlington plans to bring another big sporting event to the city, launching the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington in March 2026.

The race, which will take drivers along a 2.73-mile closed road track passing AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, comes as the result of a partnership between the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Penske Entertainment, according to a Monday news release.

The race will be a part of the NTT Indycar Series, which touts itself as North America’s “premier open-wheel racing comeptition,” according to the release.

The NTT Indycar Grand Prix, which puts on the Indy 500 each year, had 17 stops this year, with all but one host city being in the U.S.

Other 2024 races were held in in cities like Nashville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon and Toronto, Canada.