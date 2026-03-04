Denton names Cassey Ogden interim city manager ahead of Sara Hensley retirement

The city of Denton announced on Tuesday evening that Deputy City Manager Cassey Ogden is the new interim city manager, effective April 1.

Ogden’s appointment coincides with City Manager Sara Hensley's retirement at the end of the month, according to a news release.

“Being raised in and now working for the city, I have seen firsthand the resilience and spirit that make this community unique," Ogden said in the release.

“Having grown within this organization, I am honored to lead the incredible team of professionals who keep our city running every day. My focus as Interim City Manager will be to provide seamless stability, ensure our projects stay on schedule, our fiscal health remains a priority, and that we continue to provide the high-quality services our community expects and deserves.”

Denton City Council voted to approve Ogden’s appointment at Tuesday's council meeting. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council member Brandon Chase McGee were not in attendance — both were seeking county elected seats in the Republican and Democratic primary election at the same time.

Since 2008, Ogden has worked various roles at the city, including as the director of procurement & compliance and director of finance.

In February 2023, Ogden became one of three assistant city managers.

Two years later, Hensley announced she had promoted Ogden to deputy city manager.

“Cassey’s deep roots in our community, forward-focused mindset, and strong staff relationships make her the ideal person to help guide our City’s future,” Hensley said in Feb. 12, 2025, news release.

“She brings a strategic vision and a collaborative approach that will strengthen our organization and enhance the services we provide to our community. I have full confidence in her ability to lead with integrity, innovation, and the necessary grit to succeed.”

In the March 3 release, Dustin Sternbeck, the city’s chief communications officer, said Tuesday evening’s approval by the council “reflects the council’s confidence in Ogden’s knowledge and her track record of overseeing some of Denton’s most critical infrastructure and financial operations.”

A Texas Woman’s University alumna, Ogden earned her Bachelor of Science and master's of business administration degrees.

She is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association, the International City/County Management Association and North Texas Women Leading Government. She also serves as a board member on the Greater Denton Planning Council North Committee.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

