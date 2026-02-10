Gyna Bivens, former Fort Worth City Council member, dies

Former Fort Worth City Council member Gyna Bivens has died, three months after announcing she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was 71.

The city of Fort Worth confirmed Bivens’ death late Monday afternoon.

“I’m completely heartbroken that we have lost such a light and force in this world,” Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement. “Gyna Bivens truly personified love and service, and she was a champion for neighborhoods throughout east Fort Worth and the entire city for many years.”

In an interview with the Report in early November, Bivens announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and turned to “strong faith in God” in her fight.

“I am facing another health battle,” she said. “It is certainly not the first I’ve had. I have strong faith in God. I’ve seen him work and bring me through several battles deemed impossible in the past, and I’ll be leaning on that place for him to see me through this.”

Bivens stepped down from the council earlier last year. She held office for 12 years, six terms, and represented a big piece of east Fort Worth, including Stop Six, where she lived.

Council member Charles Lauersdorf said in a social media post Monday evening that Bivens was the lone council member he was “afraid of” when he took office in 2023.

Lauersdorf, an ex-Marine, said “but from the first moment I ever met her she was nothing but kind and genuine to me. She always called me ‘Marine’ and would whisper ‘hoorah’ next to me on the dais when either of us dropped some heat. She was greatly respected by all on the council and in the audience. Sure, she had a couple of the same standard issue haters, but she dealt with them with grace and humor, often shutting them down in a way only Gyna could.”

Parker praised Bivens “as an advocate for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and the senior citizen community. She was always willing to lend her knowledge and expertise where needed, serving on countless committees and boards throughout her life. Gyna was always a refreshing voice of reason when we needed it the most, and she reminded us daily to ‘be impressive.’”

Council member Michael Crain said “Gyna was a tenacious advocate for east Fort Worth and a relentless voice for neighborhoods that too often felt unheard, whether she was working on economic development, public transportation, public safety or quality-of-life issues for the families she represented. Her years of leadership on the Fort Worth City Council and in regional and national organizations reflected not only her deep knowledge of policy, but also her unwavering belief that government should open doors of opportunity for every resident.”

Scott Nishimura is senior editor for local government accountability at the Fort Worth Report. Reach him at scott.nishimura@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.