"Craft Kid" remembers a civil rights icon and friend on Juanita Craft Day

Today the city of Dallas honors one of its most prolific civil rights leaders, Juanita Craft.

Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation in 2022 to formally recognize and celebrate Craft's role in the fight for civil rights, here in North Texas and beyond, on Feb. 9 each year.

Some may know Craft as a former Dallas City Council member or for her efforts to desegregate the State Fair of Texas, but to Patricia Perez she was a mentor and a friend.

Perez is a founding member of the Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum Board of Directors.

She took KERA's Ron Corning on a tour of Craft's former home in South Dallas last week, which is now a civil rights museum.

