© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Craft Kid" remembers a civil rights icon and friend on Juanita Craft Day

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Bekah Morr
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:57 AM CST
The exterior of the Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum in South Dallas.
1 of 5  — crafthouse
The exterior of the Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum in Dallas on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News
An election brochure is displayed at the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
2 of 5  — 02062026_Juanita Craft Museum_07_KERA.jpg
An election brochure is displayed at the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
Patricia Perez points out photos to KERA’s Ron Corning as they walk around the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
3 of 5  — 02062026_Juanita Craft Museum_05_KERA.jpg
Patricia Perez points out photos to KERA’s Ron Corning as they walk around the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
Each room of the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum deals with a different era of Craft’s life.
4 of 5  — 02062026_Juanita Craft Museum_10_KERA.jpg
Each room of the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum deals with a different era of Craft’s life.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
KERA’s Ron Corning talks with Patricia Perez at the entrance of the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
5 of 5  — 02062026_Juanita Craft Museum_02_KERA.jpg
KERA’s Ron Corning talks with Patricia Perez at the entrance of the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA

Today the city of Dallas honors one of its most prolific civil rights leaders, Juanita Craft.

Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation in 2022 to formally recognize and celebrate Craft's role in the fight for civil rights, here in North Texas and beyond, on Feb. 9 each year.

Some may know Craft as a former Dallas City Council member or for her efforts to desegregate the State Fair of Texas, but to Patricia Perez she was a mentor and a friend.

Perez is a founding member of the Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum Board of Directors.

She took KERA's Ron Corning on a tour of Craft's former home in South Dallas last week, which is now a civil rights museum.

Click the play button above to listen to the full conversation.

Ron Corning is a host at KERA. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Historic PlacesSouth Dallascivil rightsBlack History MonthBlack History
Ron Corning
See stories by Ron Corning
Bekah Morr
Rebekah Morr is KERA's All Things Considered newscaster and producer. She came to KERA from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a news assistant at Weekend All Things Considered.
See stories by Bekah Morr
Related Content