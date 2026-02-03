Museums, libraries and stages across North Texas celebrate Black History Month through art and culture

From museum exhibitions and daylong celebrations to library programs and contemporary dance, arts organizations across North Texas are marking Black History Month with events that center Black history, creativity and community.

Together, these exhibitions, performances and community programs reflect the many ways North Texas institutions are using art and culture to honor Black history — not just as a moment in February, but as an ongoing, living practice.

Here’s a sampling of what’s on offer:

African American Museum, Dallas

The museum is marking Black History Month with a slate of exhibitions and educational programming that extends through February.

The museum has opened two new exhibitions featuring work by Black artists:



biennial “Carrol Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition,” spotlights a variety of compelling works by juried artists from around the country. “Clay, Grasses and Reeds” features work from the museum's permanent Carroll Harris Simms collection that focuses on ancient traditions and techniques of African pottery, basketry and their influence on contemporary culture. Free through March 15.

Other special events during Black history month include:



Robert and Charmaine Price Know Your H eritage Bowl: A free competition for local middle and high school students that encourages young scholars to learn more about the rich history and culture of African Americans. 9 a.m. on Feb. 8.



A free competition for local middle and high school students that encourages young scholars to learn more about the rich history and culture of African Americans. 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. African American Read-in: A free event in collaboration with The Dock Bookshop offering public readings, poetry recitations, book discussions, speed dating, and the chance to meet accomplished authors and explore diverse vendors. 11 a.m on Feb. 15.



A free event in collaboration with The Dock Bookshop offering public readings, poetry recitations, book discussions, speed dating, and the chance to meet accomplished authors and explore diverse vendors. 11 a.m on Feb. 15. Also on view is an exhibition highlighting artwork and design from Disney’s The Lion King, connecting popular culture with broader conversations about Black storytelling and visual expression. Through July 3.

African American Museum, Dallas , 3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX.

Pan African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center

The bookstore rides out Black History Month with a film screening of the documentary At the Pan-African Connection. Filmmaker Anthony Asota questions if Black community struggles can be overcome, or did unity and equity die with past leaders. His curiosity leads to the local bookstore for answers.

The night includes community conversations on the importance of Black media makers, artists and influencers being rooted in community progress.

The evening will close with performances by DJ Brandon Blue and Dallas rap collective Cure for Paranoia.

At the Pan-African Connection Doors open at 6:30p.m., Feb.26, Tickets are $10

Mesquite community events

The City of Mesquite is hosting a series of Black History Month events across its libraries, historic sites and public spaces. Visit Mesquite has launched the Mesquite Foodie Trail:Black-Owned Trail, a self-guided culinary tour spotlighting Black-owned restaurants throughout the city. Participating diners can enter a drawing to win a suite at Mesquite Arena’s Hip Hop Cowboys Spring Rodeo in March.

Mesquite libraries are also offering free, family-friendly programming throughout the month. Events include African drumming and storytelling performances, a youth art workshop inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat and interactive history programs that highlight African American contributions to U.S. history.

On Feb. 8 the city will host a free screening of the short documentary Cowboys of Color at Opal Lawrence Historical Park. The film explores the history and legacy of African American cowboys, followed by a Q&A with director Coy Poitier, a North Texas native.

Cowboys of Color screening, 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Opal Lawrence Historical Park, 711 E. Kearney St. Free

ArtCentre of Plano

The Centre will present "Joy," a new exhibition by artist Emmanuel Gillespie in partnership with Pencil on Paper Gallery.

Gillespie’s work spans painting and sculpture and often draws on historical research and storytelling to explore the Black experience. His new series expands on earlier bodies of work that examined migration, freedom and resilience, shifting toward themes of humanity, existence and celebration.

"Joy" runs Feb.6 to March 28 at ArtCentre of Plano , 902 E. 16th St. Plano, TX. Free.

Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater

The group will perform as part of the University of North Texas Fine Arts Series. Known for choreography that blends contemporary dance with social commentary, the company uses movement to explore themes of identity, injustice and collective memory.

Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., University Theatre,1179 Union Circle, Denton, for more information visit https://socialmovementdance.com , free for UNT students.

A Good Man’s Education

Fort Worth educator Dev’n Goodman and her business, A Good Man’s Education, is hosting a vinyl listening session focused on Black “Ladies of Soul” featuring women owned vendors like Basil and Sage offering lifestyle goods, Triple C Treats, and Cultured Soul Henna.

6 p.m. Feb. 4, Hotel Dryce, 3621 Byers Ave, Fort Worth. Free .

To end the month, a Good Man’s Education will be at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth with Fort Worth Film Club for the film screening of Daughters of the Dust, a story of three generations of Gullah women living on the South Carolina Sea Islands in 1902. Goodman will facilitate a panel discussion featuring TCU Associate Professor Stacie McCormick and Instagram personality Erin Porch.