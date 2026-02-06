Fort Worth ISD loses appeal, clearing path for state takeover

Fort Worth ISD trustees lost their legal fight to stop the state takeover of the district Thursday, clearing the way for Texas’ education commissioner to install new leadership over the city’s largest school system.

A state administrative court ruled in favor of the Texas Education Agency, concluding no factual disputes would justify overturning Commissioner Mike Morath’s decision.

The ruling upholds Morath’s decision to take control of the nearly 70,000-student district after trustees sought to block the intervention in November. The outcome brings months of uncertainty to an end.

The administrative law judges’ order can’t be appealed. The final decision explaining the order is expected within 30 days.

District leaders pushed back on the ruling, calling the loss “deeply disappointing.”

Board president Roxanne Martinez argued the judges disregarded the meaningful progress taking place throughout FWISD and the voices of families and voters who believe in local leadership.

Still, trustees said they remain focused on the safety, well-being and success of every student and will continue working with educators and community partners to support the district during the transition.

“Our students deserve steady leadership, strong schools and a community that stands behind them,” she said. “That remains our unwavering focus.”

Daily classroom instruction is not expected to change immediately, but the ruling removes the final barrier to the intervention.

The three-judge panel removed four affidavits submitted by the state after siding with Fort Worth ISD that the statements included unsupported claims and hearsay.

However, that did not change the outcome of the case.

Fort Worth trustees sought the expedited administrative review after Morath ordered the state intervention, which was triggered when the now-closed Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Sixth Grade received five consecutive failing academic ratings.

Texas law requires the commissioner to either close a persistently failing campus or appoint a board of managers to govern the district — authority that replaces locally elected trustees. FWISD trustees closed that Forest Oak campus in May 2024.

Martinez previously described the appeal as a way to secure a deeper review of the facts surrounding the state’s decision, emphasizing trustees wanted to work with state leaders while prioritizing students.

The decision arrives as the state prepares to install new leadership over Fort Worth schools, including the managers and appointing a superintendent, in the coming weeks. Morath has said current leader Karen Molinar is among candidates for the top administrator post.

A TEA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morath appointed a conservator, Christopher Ruszkowski, in November to oversee the transition.

State-appointed managers will assume the powers and duties of elected trustees until Morath determines the district has made sufficient academic progress to return to local control — a process that typically lasts at least two years.

The takeover — the second-largest in Texas — stems from longstanding academic struggles across the district and has prompted debate among parents, educators and civic leaders about how best to improve student outcomes while preserving local voices.

With the administrative review decided, attention now shifts to who will ultimately lead Fort Worth ISD — and how quickly the state will begin reshaping the district’s direction.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.