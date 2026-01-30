Dallas County grapples with mixed signals on federal mental health funding

A recent executive order notified mental health and substance abuse providers that $2 billion already promised would be taken back by the federal government.

Less than two days later, the White House administration changed its mind and funding was restored.

The uncertainty over federal mental health funding continues to create issues for Dallas County County.

Commissioner John Wiley Price chairs the Dallas County Behavioral Health Leadership Team.

Sudden policy reversals shake up health provider operations, causing burnout, patient fear and system-wide instability, he said.

"This kind of stop-start decision creates real harm at the local level," he said. "It undermines confidence in the system people depend on. This disruption isn't just limited to people trying to get into care. It directly affects the people already in treatment.

"These sudden pauses, they ripple out,"he said. "They disrupt care for people already in treatment, they strain local providers who serve adults, youth, veterans, families."

NPR reported that hundreds of letters were sent to mental health and substance abuse and addiction services providers nationwide Jan. 13.

Dallas County sources said local organizations, like Metrocare, received funding termination notices.

After NPR's reporting, the Trump administration reversed its decision and confirmed that sweeping cuts to mental health and addiction programs were being reversed.

The executive order, which is no longer visible on the White House website, would have affected about 2,200 organizations nationwide.

Federal money accounts for up to 70 percent of public program funds.

Price said that of the nearly 3 million people in Dallas County, thousands rely on federally funded mental health, substance abuse and addiction services.

He said local leaders are responsible for protecting public healthcare continuity.

"That requires the federal government to stop creating these unnecessary tailspins for states and local government providers and people they serve," he said. It's just the height of insanity. It's BS."

Last year, public health providers lost staff and contracts while an executive order went back and forth on whether it would fund programs.

That led to county officials trying new ways to fill budget gaps in federal grants and funding.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

