Dallas County DA joins FAFO — a coalition of prosecutors nationwide fighting federal overreach

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:09 PM CST
Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot listens to Paul Casteleiro of Centurion Ministries talk about the Martin Santillan’s exoneration of the 1997 capital murder of Damond Wittman on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Frank Crowley Courts Building.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot signed on to support full investigations and, if necessary, litigation against federal agents who shot and killed two people in Minneapolis.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is among district attorneys and prosecutors nationwide who've formed FAFO — "Fight Against Federal Overreach."

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza also is a founders of the coalition, which was created to push back against federal over reach following the deaths of two people shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Creuzot said he signed on to lend support for a thorough investigation and, if necessary, litigation.

"And also to communicate, hopefully, to federal agents, whether they be ICE agents or otherwise, that you do not have absolute immunity," he said. "You still can be prosecuted in a state court."

Videos shared online and in the news recently show border patrol agents shooting and killing Alex Pretti, a 37-year old Veterans Affairs intensive care nurse, on Jan. 24.

Weeks before that, footage circulated of Renée Good, a 37-year old mother and wife, being shot and killed by an ICE agent.

Creuzot said that regardless of what videos show, everyone is presumed innocent and that Americans deserve the justice of a full and thorough investigation.

"What I was able to see was exactly contrary to what the [Trump] administration was saying happened," he said.
"To me, the administration is not being fair with the American people on their assessment of what happened and why it happened."

Creuzot said that before joining the FAFO project, he verified that money raised was not tied to any campaign or political purpose making money off of tragedies.

He did not realize the acronym had another colloquial connotation. It's also been used online as shorthand for "F- - - - Around and Find Out."

“If I had known that it probably would’ve given me pause. My purpose is not to be cute, but to be helpful.”
“It does give me pause knowing what the other meaning is because this is serious stuff. It's not play-around business.”

Other founding district attorneys include Mary Moriarty of Minneapolis, Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, Steve Descano of Fairfax, Va., Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of Falls Church and Arlington, Va., Stephanie Morales from Portsmouth, Va., Ramin Fatehi representing Norfolk, Va. and Laura Conover of Pima County, Ariz.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


