Here's what's closed and canceled in North Texas for this weekend
The following will be closed Saturday and Sunday:
- Dallas Contemporary
- Dallas Zoo
- All Irving Public Library locations
- All TCC campuses
- Kimbell Art Museum
- All Fort Worth Public Library locations
Events that have been canceled:
- Texas Rangers Fan Fest
- Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Showcase Concert at the Dallas Opera
- Holst’s The Planets performances at the Dallas Symphony
- Dallas Museum of Art Late Nite Out has been rescheduled for Feb. 6
This story will be updated.