© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's what's closed and canceled in North Texas for this weekend

KERA | By KERA News
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:20 AM CST
A building is illuminated as cold winter temperature moves into Dallas late Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
LM Otero
/
AP
A building is illuminated as cold winter temperature moves into Dallas late Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

The following will be closed Saturday and Sunday:

  • Dallas Contemporary
  • Dallas Zoo
  • All Irving Public Library locations
  • All TCC campuses
  • Kimbell Art Museum
  • All Fort Worth Public Library locations

Events that have been canceled:

  • Texas Rangers Fan Fest
  • Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Showcase Concert at the Dallas Opera
  • Holst’s The Planets performances at the Dallas Symphony
  • Dallas Museum of Art Late Nite Out has been rescheduled for Feb. 6

This story will be updated.
Tags
News winter2026 Winter Weathersevere weatherweather
KERA News
See stories by KERA News
Related Content