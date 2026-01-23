Here's what's closed and canceled in North Texas for this weekend

The following will be closed Saturday and Sunday:



Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Zoo

All Irving Public Library locations

All TCC campuses

Kimbell Art Museum

All Fort Worth Public Library locations

Events that have been canceled:



Texas Rangers Fan Fest

Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Showcase Concert at the Dallas Opera

Holst’s The Planets performances at the Dallas Symphony

Dallas Museum of Art Late Nite Out has been rescheduled for Feb. 6

