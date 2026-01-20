Fort Worth council member arrested on DWI suspicion apologizes

Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain apologized to his family and constituents Tuesday for the “distraction” caused by his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Crain’s apology, shared in a statement to social media and emailed to reporters, came two days after the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Crain and booked him into the Tarrant County Jail.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my wife and children, the residents of Fort Worth and my colleagues for the distraction this has caused,” Crain wrote. “I regret the concern and uncertainty it has created for the people I care about and serve.”

Crain, a real estate broker in his fifth year on the council, was booked into the county jail Saturday, facing charges related to driving while intoxicated, according to county jail records.

In his statement, Crain wrote that his arrest occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. He said he couldn’t share more details because the topic is an ongoing legal matter but promised to “respect the process and cooperate as it moves forward.”

DPS did not immediately return the Fort Worth Report’s requests for information Tuesday about Crain’s arrest.

Writing that he is grateful for the support of family, friends and community, Crain wrote his commitment to Fort Worth and his constituents will not waver.

“While this is a difficult moment, my responsibility to serve you will not change, and I remain focused, as always, on the work ahead and serving as your representative on the City Council,” he wrote.

Last year, Crain won a third, two-year term representing District 3, which includes parts of southwestern and west Fort Worth, including the fast-growing Walsh Ranch area.

He stressed that he takes seriously the trust that comes with public service and vowed to “continue earning that trust every day.”

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org.

