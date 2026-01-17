Fort Worth City Council member arrested, faces DWI charges

Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain was arrested Saturday, facing charges related to driving while intoxicated, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Crain has not been released nor has his bond been set, jail records show.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Crain, according to the county jail.

Crain, a real estate broker, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Neither Mayor Mattie Parker nor her spokesperson, nor city spokesperson Sana Syed, immediately returned requests for comment Saturday morning.

Crain took office in 2021 and won a third, two-year term in 2025. His District 3 seat includes parts of southwestern and west Fort Worth, including the fast-growing Walsh Ranch area.

It is unclear whether Crain’s arrest will affect his standing on the council.

Under the city charter, council members may remove a member by a two-thirds vote of the body. The charter also states that voters may seek to remove a council member from office with a petition signed by 20% of eligible voters in that council district.

Former City Council member Cary Moon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in 2021 by Burleson Police. After pleading guilty, he spent 45 nights in jail in 2023 for violating his probation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org.

Jacob Sanchez is education editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.