Dallas jail passes state standards inspection after unannounced visit

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has given Dallas County's jail a passing inspection — with no notes for corrective action.

Despite a clean report, Sheriff Marian Brown said she plans to keep improving jail operations.

"We continue to look at what it is that we do every day and always evaluate if there are opportunities for us to improve on what it is that we are doing."

State commission inspectors visited the jail January 13th through the 15th.

Commission Deputy Director Tim Armstrong said in a statement that no corrective action was noted in his review, which is uncommon, “especially a jail of this size.”

The last year the jail failed inspection was 2022, following COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

Brown said correcting notes from the last inspection was a goal, but she also prioritized using record-keeping systems effectively and paying close attention to daily procedure, she said.

"They include the paperwork, things like classification of inmates, also medical paperwork and how that process takes place," she said. "This is why we are trying to make sure that our processes are all being brought up to date. Because we want to work smarter and not have to work harder...That means that we're not having to literally take steps one direction and then take steps back another direction in some processes."

Officers don't have to go back and forth because the jail uses radio Frequency Identification ankle and wrist bands track inmates — which saves them time doing checks and headcounts.

A new electronic system that helps the jail and courts communicate is also in development.

Inspections generally happen annually and include checks on sanitation and health, food and rehabilitation services, among others.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

