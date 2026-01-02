Seeing coyotes around Denton? Animal services offers safety tips as mating season approaches

Certainly not the first nor the last sighting in Denton, a pack of coyotes were seen not too far from McKinney Street in early December and soon led to a Reddit post that warned people to “keep your small animals and livestock (chickens) safe.”

Reddit post after post offer headlines such as “Coyote Sighting,” “Coyote spotted” and “Coyote near North Lakes Park” and more comments that reaffirm coyotes can be found all over Denton.

“I have a video from 4 years ago during the Great Snowpocalypse of 3 running across the road in the middle of the day at Bonnie Brae and Windsor,” wrote Low_Government2563 about 15 days ago.

Some have had coyote experiences that were too close for comfort, one user claimed in a Reddit post two years ago that they were with their dog and stalked by coyotes on Mingo Road.

“They followed us all the way to our house, getting closer and closer,” they wrote.

In early December, Denton Animal Services indicated that coyote sightings are common in North Texas, though they are more commonly spotted during coyote mating season — from January through March.

Animal services has released a few safety tips to keep in mind if you happen to come across an urban coyote or want to avoid it.

“While most coyotes fear people, coyotes who associate people with food may become habituated to our presence,” Animal services said in a report. “These tips will help keep pets and people safe.”

Don’t feed wildlife

Animal services asks that residents refrain from feeding wildlife.

If you make food regularly available, animal services says wildlife loses its ability to hunt and forage for food, “becoming dependent on humans for food, which is detrimental to them.”

Don’t let pets run loose

Especially small dogs and cats, animal services cautions.

Even leaving pets outside in a fenced-in backyard could be hazardous to their health. It leaves them at risk for predation and unnecessary conflicts.

It also turns out that coyotes can scale a 6-foot fence, according to animal services.

Animal services recommends installing a roll bar across the top of the fence to help keep coyotes out of your yard and your fence-climbing dogs in. It prevents them from gaining traction as the bar spins.

Use hazing techniques

Hazing is another technique animal services recommends to discourage undesirable behavior or activity and keeps coyotes out of a particular area. It also helps maintain a coyote’s fear of humans and deters them from entering backyards — though you may look foolish, possibly crazed, if someone sees you.

Animal services says to stand tall, yell and wave your arms if you encounter a coyote until it runs away. Noisemakers such as a whistle or air horns or even banging pots and pans together would also work.

If the coyote runs away a short distance and looks at you, animal services says continue hazing until the coyote leaves the area.

Report aggressive or fearless coyotes

Contact animal services immediately if the hazing techniques don’t work or if the coyote approaches acting aggressively.

Aggression signs include agitated barking (unprovoked), raised hackles, snarling, growling and, of course, lunging.

