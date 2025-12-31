© 2026 KERA News
North Texas radio personality Ed Wallace dies at 72

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published December 31, 2025 at 1:07 PM CST
Fort Worth car columnist and radio host Ed Wallace has died at 72.

Wallace died Sunday at his home in Fort Worth according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A prolific presence in automotive media until he retired in 2022, Wallace was the car and truck critic for the Fox 4 morning show, Good Day, and hosted a five-hour Saturday program on KLIF Radio called Wheels with Ed Wallace. He also wrote almost 1,000 columns for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Born in 1953, in Riverside, California, Wallace grew up as a military brat and did not pursue higher education after graduating from Arlington Heights High School.

He received the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism from UCLA's Anderson School of Business.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News.

Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
