South Oak Cliff football player shot teammate after state championship, affidavit says

A South Oak Cliff High School football player was arrested for shooting his teammate just hours after winning the state championship, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police responded to a shooting call Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the 6400 block of Knoll Ridge Drive, where they say a male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Xavier Mayfield, 18, was arrested for allegedly shooting the victim once in the neck area. Mayfield was next to the victim laying on the floor when police arrived, and admitted to shooting him when asked by authorities, according to the affidavit.

Mayfield told police he was holding a rifle in a restroom on the second floor when the victim called him from a nearby bedroom, according to the affidavit. Mayfield said when he turned in that direction, the rifle went off and struck the teammate, the document states.

Mayfield said he wanted to take the victim to the hospital and began bringing him down the stairs because he was "bleeding too much," but witnesses called 911 once they got to the front entrance on the first floor, the affidavit states.

One witness told officers he had seen Mayfield swinging a rifle and told him the safety was on, but the witness heard a single gunshot as he walked away from the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Mayfield was arrested at the scene and taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail. Records show Mayfield was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $50,000.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the unidentified victim to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police. It's not clear if the victim is still at the hospital.

The shooting occurred the same night South Oak Cliff won its third state championship in the past five years.

KERA News reached out to Dallas ISD for a comment and will update this story with any response.

