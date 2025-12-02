Man arrested for alleged Fort Worth bomb threat now faces federal charges

A man arrested for allegedly threatening to set off a bomb in Fort Worth is now facing federal charges, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, of Fort Worth, was charged with transmitting a threatening communication after allegedly threatening to build "a bomb to explode in the Fort Worth area" in a Nov. 23 video. The purported video went viral after being reposted online.

Alokozay, who was previously hit with state terrorism charges, is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.