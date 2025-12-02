© 2025 KERA News
Man arrested for alleged Fort Worth bomb threat now faces federal charges

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:31 AM CST
Closeup of a man with a short beard holding up his pointer finger.
Screenshot
/
Courtesy DOJ
An edited screenshot of a social media post containing a man the Justice Department has identified as Mohammad Dawood Alokozay.

A man arrested for allegedly threatening to set off a bomb in Fort Worth is now facing federal charges, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, of Fort Worth, was charged with transmitting a threatening communication after allegedly threatening to build "a bomb to explode in the Fort Worth area" in a Nov. 23 video. The purported video went viral after being reposted online.

Alokozay, who was previously hit with state terrorism charges, is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
bomb threat TikTok East Fort Worth
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
