Garland creates new all-abilities committee to help fix accessibility gaps

The City of Garland is looking to bring to the forefront a perspective many residents say has been missing from municipal government.

Garland is the latest city in north Texas to create an All Abilities Committee, which will advocate for people and families who have physical and intellectual disabilities. The city council approved it on Nov. 3.

The committee will advise city council members and staff about policies, programs and services, as well as identify gaps in accessibility.

“How do we hone in on making sure that other people with different abilities have that inclusivity throughout the city?” said District 6 City Council member Carissa Dutton.

Dutton, who works as a caregiver to a nonverbal autistic patient and is a foster mother to a child with disabilities, pushed for the city to create the new committee.

"When you're in that world, you really realize that there's so many different ways that this world is just not set up for them,” she said.

Screenshot/City of Garland Garland City Council members discuss the formation of the new all-abilities committee during the Nov. 3 city council meeting.

"We do a sensory friendly Christmas tree lighting, but that's the only event that we do where we really focus on people with different abilities and needs,” Dutton said. “And that's kind of what really brought it upon.”

Garland is currently seeking applicants to serve on the committee. Resident Grant Laird, who runs the resource Deaf Network of Texas, is the appointee for Dutton’s district. He addressed the council via an ASL interpreter at the Nov. 3 meeting.

"As a parent and homeowner who is deaf and uses American Sign Language alongside English on a daily basis, I have experienced many hindrances throughout my life,” Laird said. “ADA requires that it's provided by legal and civic duty to make programs accessible.”

Laird called the committee a critical and cost-effective step that would benefit the city, including avoiding potential lawsuits.

“Accessibility improves. It's not just a niche issue,” he told the council. “Features like captions, curb cuts, clear signage, interpreters, accessible websites, all benefit older adults.”

Other North Texas cities with similar committees or commissions include Dallas, Arlington, Denton, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie and Irving.

The city will take applications for the committee members until Dec. 3, although Dutton said that many of the spots have been filled due to the overwhelming response.

"It's been a game changer, you know, and I think more importantly, it shows our residents that we see them, we hear them, and we care,” she said

The first meeting of all abilities committee will be in February.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .