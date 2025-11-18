Elzie Odom, Arlington’s first Black mayor, dies at 96

Former Arlington Mayor Elzie Odom died at 96, his family confirmed Monday.

Odom served in multiple roles across the city, from its Planning and Zoning Commission to City Council. Mayor Jim Ross said he was “the true meaning of a trailblazer.”

“His legacy in Arlington is simply love over hatred and unity over divisiveness,” Ross said. “For anybody who knew Elzie Odom, you knew that he was a proponent of treating everybody with love and respect.”

Odom was born in Shankleville, Texas, in 1929 and later moved to Orange, where he joined the school board as the first Black elected official in the county.

In 1979, Odom and his wife, Ruby, moved to Arlington from San Antonio when he worked as a U.S. postal inspector. In 1990, Elzie Odom successfully ran for the Arlington City Council after spending time on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

After serving on the City Council for seven years, he became Arlington’s first Black mayor. He defeated fellow council member Paula Hightower in the mayoral race.

As mayor, Odom was credited with convincing General Motors to keep its plant in Arlington, helping to bring the Dallas Cowboys to the city and securing the future of the Texas Rangers in the American Dream City.

Following his six years as mayor, Odom continued to serve the community through Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Ruby Odom said her husband loved Arlington and was devoted to serving the community, but he loved God and his family more.

“We built a life together rooted in Christ, service, and gratitude,” Ruby said in a statement. “I am comforted by the memories we shared and by the legacy he leaves — a legacy of kindness, leadership, and a belief that every person deserves dignity and respect.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chris Moss is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@fortworthreport.org

