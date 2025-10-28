Fort Worth veteran transforms Marine service into leading homeless solutions

Tony Wilson sat at his work desk, overhead shelves filled with books, college memorabilia, a framed family photo and his honorable discharge certificate from the U.S. Marine Corps.

The mementos take him back to 2007, when he began considering military service. He wanted a challenge, and after walking into a recruiting office, his decision felt clear.

“They were the best, the baddest, and my chance of getting to go overseas and serve my country the way I wanted,” Wilson said.

By 2008, he headed to boot camp while his friends packed for college. He chose a different path, one he believed was his duty.

“We were at war at the time and I felt like I needed to step up and do my part,” Wilson said.

That path would take him from the deserts of Afghanistan to leading a Fort Worth nonprofit.

Today, Wilson is the executive director of DRC Solutions, a services agency for the homeless. His approach reflects a belief instilled in the Marines: Never leave anyone behind.

He trained as an artillery cannoneer, learning to fire M777 howitzers before deploying in 2010 to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. For seven months, his unit supported troops in the Musa Qala and Nawa districts, enduring punishing heat and the constant threat of improvised explosive devices.

Despite the dangers, his unit avoided casualties, for which Wilson remains grateful. After a second deployment through Japan, South Korea and Thailand, he returned home in 2012. He struggled adjusting to civilian life.

Crowded places rattled him.

Anxiety clouded his focus.

Staying on task felt nearly impossible.

He didn’t start feeling comfortable going to places until four or five years ago.

“You’re kind of always on edge overseas,” Wilson said. “You come back and have to relearn that not everything’s about to be life or death.”

Family helped him through. His wife, Erica, enrolled him in college, giving him direction. The couple had exchanged letters during his deployments, and she knew how much structure and support mattered.

“I remember that first big hug and setting my eyes on him,” Erica said. “It was good knowing he’s back and safe.”

Wilson also leaned on fellow Marine David Campos. The two met in 2009 and naturally bonded. They were in the same unit, both from Texas, and made it a point to see each other at least twice a year. Both families have grown close.

Tony Wilson Age: 35 Military service: U.S. Marine Corps Occupation: Executive director of DRC Solutions Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Texas Christian University Family: Married to Erica Wilson. They have one son, 2-year-old Carter. Most important lesson learned in the military: “You can accomplish very little alone. It takes good support and teamwork to really make a difference.”

“You’re so far away from home at 19, you want anything that reminds you of home,” Campos said. “We both loved watching sports, liked the same music, and we gravitated toward each other.”

Wilson was always there for Campos. Now Campos watches him pour that same passion into helping veterans and families in need.

Wilson’s mission sharpened when he learned that a fellow Marine he once served with had fallen into homelessness. Wilson knew he had to serve others.

“In my mind, in our country, it’s ridiculous to allow anyone to sleep on the streets,” Wilson said. “We’re a wealthy country. Making sure that people have a place to sleep needs to be a priority.”

He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s in social work from Texas Christian University and joined DRC Solutions, which provides outreach, housing and case management to those experiencing homelessness.

Wilson started as a navigator, then became director of mobile outreach and later chief operating officer.

In January, he stepped into the role of executive director.

“People are vulnerable at different times,” Wilson said. “We all have a responsibility to help people who are down because those are our brothers, sisters, and neighbors.”

Orlando Torres is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

