‘Pain can be a healer’: Artists and survivors team up for breast cancer project

Rose Suegay began getting regular mammograms when she was 40. When she was 43, her doctor noticed a small spot.

“Initially it was just a tiny spot of concentrated white things,” she recalled.

When they did another screening six months later, the dot was about two centimeters.

Waiting for the results of her biopsy felt like the longest four days of her life, Suegay said.

“It didn't feel real when I first found out. You know, you go into denial and wish that it would just go away,” the neonatal intensive care unit nurse said. Suegay was 44 when she was diagnosed.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Artist Frida Espinosa Müller chats with Rose Suegay who survived breast cancer ahead of the ‘Tell Her Story’ group exhibition on Tuesday, October. 7. 2025, in Dallas.

Her story is one of several that will be highlighted as part of a project called Tell Her Story. The project, produced by the nonprofit Make Art With Purpose, pairs six breast cancer survivors with local artists.

The survivors, or “herstorians,” share their experiences with a designated artist who then interprets that story through her own artistic medium whether that is visual art, dance or theater.

Suegay, a native of the Philippines, said most Filipino women aren’t open to discussing hardships and would consider discussing an illness like cancer a taboo subject.

“That's why I'm so interested to be a part of something as interesting and purposeful as this,” she said.

The idea for the project came from another breast cancer survivor, Diane Hosey. She called Anyika McMillan-Herod, executive director and co-founder of Soul Rep Theatre, to brainstorm.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Artist Frida Espinosa Müller sits with Rose Suegay who survived breast cancer ahead of the ‘Tell Her Story’ group exhibition on Tuesday, October. 7. 2025, in Dallas.

“She and I both are breast cancer survivors, and she wanted to do something regarding women of color and breast cancer,” said McMillan-Herod, who curated the exhibition. “And I thought this was a very generous gesture for her, given that she isn't a woman of color, but definitely is an ally and has always had just a sensibility for equity.”

“The Tell Her Story project was really the brainchild of both of us, out of her expressing a need to do something and not sure of what that something would look like.”

McMillan-Herod was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer more than 15 years ago. She was only 36 at the time, years younger than when most women are encouraged to schedule regular mammograms.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Notes by artist Frida Espinosa Müller about Rose Suegay who survived breast cancer for the ‘Tell Her Story’ group exhibition on Tuesday, October. 7. 2025, in Dallas.

Black women tend to develop breast cancer younger than white women. They also have a higher mortality rate, according to the National Institutes of Health .

McMillan-Herod hopes this project will highlight those disparities and other challenges facing women of color fighting this disease. The group of participants is diverse. It includes visual and performing artists as well as Black, Hispanic, Asian and Indigenous women ranging in age from 20 to 70.

Writing helped McMillan-Herrod heal during her cancer journey. Through Tell Her Story she’s seen art help other women on their healing journeys, too.

“Pain can be a healer if you allow it to be. It’s not just a destroyer,” she said. “And so a lot of the women in this project were able to look inward at the lessons this disease offers.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Artist Frida Espinosa Muller describes her performative piece she created about Rosemarie Suegay who survived breast cancer ahead of the ‘Tell Her Story’ group exhibition on Tuesday, October. 7. 2025, in Dallas.

Suegay said that when you’re in the thick of doctor’s appointments you don’t spend enough time processing how you feel. She was paired with Cara Mía Theatre Company’s Frida Espinosa Müller to share her story.

“Immediately after we met, I wrote all kinds of notes that could come to my mind,” the actor and director said. “Everything I could remember.”

Espinosa Müller realized she didn’t know very much about breast cancer and began to do research as well.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Rose Suegay who survived breast cancer listens to Frida Espinosa Müller recite the words of her performative piece about Suegay for the ‘Tell Her Story’ group exhibition on Tuesday, October. 7. 2025, in Dallas.

From that she wrote a short performance piece.

“Am I dreaming? Is ... Is this me? Why me? Why me?! Why?! But I’m still me. Confused? Yes. Afraid? Yes. A little broken? I am not a little broken. I am broken completely,” Espinosa Müller recited. “I have been taken out of my life, out of myself, out of my perfect little chaotic life. I am learning to live on the imperfect side, the side of the real chaos. But I am still myself. Full of dreams and hope, and I’m still here.”

As the monologue continued on, tears welled up in Suegay’s eyes.

Suegay hopes that by sharing her story, it will encourage more conversations about breast cancer and encourage others to get screened, too.

An exhibition, performance and panel discussion for Tell Her Story will take place from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas. The event is free. Register here .