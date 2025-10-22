© 2025 KERA News
Federal judge says Texas law requiring book ratings is unconstitutional

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:33 PM CDT
Books on a shelf in the children’s section of Denton’s Emily Fowler Central Library, shown in 2020.
DRC file photo
A federal judge has blocked elements of Texas' House Bill 900, which sought to restrict which books are available in school libraries, saying the law is unconstitutional.

The 2023 Texas law requiring booksellers and publishers to rate their books based on sexual content and references has been declared unconstitutional in a Waco court.

A federal judge on Tuesday declared House Bill 900, as the READER Act, violates the constitution. The ruling makes permanent a lower court's temporary injunction that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld.

The law firm Haynes Boone, which represented the coalition of plaintiffs that sued to block the law, said in a statement the ruling is a "major First Amendment victory."

"“The READER Act would have imposed impossible obligations on booksellers and limited access to literature, including classic works, for students across Texas," attorney Laura Lee Prather said in the statement.

HB 900 sought to restrict which books are available in school libraries and required book sellers to rate their own books, based on sexual content. The Texas Education Agency could have overridden the ratings to prevent school libraries from obtaining books.

KERA reached out to the bill's author, state Rep. Jared Patterson, and will update this story with any response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags
News librariesBooks and AuthorsTexas LegislatureTexas Education AgencyFirst Amendment
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
