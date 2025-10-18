Thousands gather for No Kings protest in Collin County

Hundreds of people lined the suburban streets in Frisco and Plano in the rain for the October No Kings protest against the Trump administration.

Frisco and Plano are in Collin County, one of the fastest growing areas in the nation according to the U.S. Census. It’s known for being a Republican stronghold and the home base of conservative Attorney General Ken Paxton. It’s also home to Rep. Mihaela Plesa from Plano, the first Democratic state representative elected to the Texas statehouse from Collin County in 30 years.

Jenny Colombo stood by a traffic light in Plano holding a rainbow trimmed sign that said “The Emperor Has No Clothes,” referencing a children’s story where people were too afraid to tell an emperor his clothing was invisible.

“I feel President Trump is the epitome of that character,” Colombo said. “Everybody is just walking around him, everybody can see what’s going on, and they’re all just supporting him blindly.”

Colombo has lived in Plano for 35 years. She said the area has changed politically.

“When I first moved to Collin County, I was very much outnumbered in the political spectrum,” Colombo said.

