Thousands gather for No Kings protest in Collin County

KERA | By Caroline Love,
Yfat Yossifor
Published October 18, 2025 at 12:52 PM CDT
A person stands in front of a group of protesters with a sign that reads "We the People object to Trump."
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Thousands of people turn up to the No Kings protest in Plano on Oct. 18, 2025.

Hundreds of people lined the suburban streets in Frisco and Plano in the rain for the October No Kings protest against the Trump administration.

Frisco and Plano are in Collin County, one of the fastest growing areas in the nation according to the U.S. Census. It’s known for being a Republican stronghold and the home base of conservative Attorney General Ken Paxton. It’s also home to Rep. Mihaela Plesa from Plano, the first Democratic state representative elected to the Texas statehouse from Collin County in 30 years.

Jenny Colombo stood by a traffic light in Plano holding a rainbow trimmed sign that said “The Emperor Has No Clothes,” referencing a children’s story where people were too afraid to tell an emperor his clothing was invisible.

“I feel President Trump is the epitome of that character,” Colombo said. “Everybody is just walking around him, everybody can see what’s going on, and they’re all just supporting him blindly.”

Colombo has lived in Plano for 35 years. She said the area has changed politically.

“When I first moved to Collin County, I was very much outnumbered in the political spectrum,” Colombo said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
Tags
News ProtestsCollin CountyPlanoFriscoDonald Trump
Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
