NPR Mourns Passing of Susan Stamberg

October 16; Washington, D.C. — Susan Stamberg, award-winning journalist and one of public radio's most beloved and pioneering voices, died today at age 87.

One of NPR's "founding mothers," Stamberg joined the network before it went on the air and helped define what public radio could be. As a host of All Things Considered, she became the first woman to anchor a national nightly news broadcast in the U.S. and brought intelligence, warmth, and curiosity to millions of listeners for more than five decades. She is in the Broadcast Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame, and has won nearly every award in broadcast journalism.

Her interviews were legendary: witty, surprising, full of humanity, and tough when they needed to be to get the best answers. They included conversations with the likes of Rosa Parks, Milton Friedman, Fred Rogers, Sarah Vaughan, and Joan Didion. Whether talking with world leaders, artists, or ordinary people with extraordinary stories, Susan made every listener feel part of the conversation.

"Susan's voice was not only a cornerstone of NPR — it was a cornerstone of American life," said Katherine Maher, NPR's President and CEO. "She showed that journalism could be both rigorous and deeply personal. She inspired countless journalists to believe they could explore life and truth, and lead with both authority and warmth."

Stamberg's career spanned roles as correspondent and cultural commentator, and she continued contributing to NPR long after stepping down as a daily host. Her influence shaped the tone, style, and soul of NPR's journalism and storytelling.

As Scott Simon said when Susan announced her retirement this summer, "she is one of the great figures in American broadcast history, and we have her to thank for the work we so proudly continue today."

For now, all of us at NPR join Susan's family, friends, and listeners in remembering her voice, her laughter, and her lasting impact on the sound of America.

