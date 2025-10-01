Homeless campsite cleanups getting more help with $1.8M nonprofit contract expansion

More yellow-vested workers will pick up debris and clean up homeless campsites around Fort Worth.

City Council members authorized spending an additional $1.8 million to hire more workers from UpSpire, a nonprofit that provides job opportunities to people experiencing homelessness or struggling with other barriers to employment.

The city’s annual contract with UpSpire, run by the faith-based nonprofit Presbyterian Night Shelter, now comes to $4.5 million.

“It’s not only picking up litter, but it’s helping currently or formerly homeless individuals that need a job, need an income, so they can save money and they can move out of homelessness,” Presbyterian Night Shelter CEO Toby Owen said.

Concerns about litter in Fort Worth have grown since 2019. City leaders launched several initiatives in response — including more litter pickup staff, its fleet of street sweepers and the creation of the environmental services department in 2023.

The additional dollars support the environmental services department’s efforts to clean up illegal campsites and litter across the city. Environmental services staff previously requested the funds for extra help.

Currently, the agreement between the city and UpSpire provides for up to 13 litter abatement crews: 11 city-focused crews and two crews dedicated to help Texas Department of Transportation cleanup highways, often hot spots for litter and debris.

The extra money allows UpSpire to pay for 10 additional five-person crews. Half will be focused on illegal camping and debris cleanup, and the other half will support special events and pilot projects, according to the contract amendment.

The partnership fulfills goals for both the city’s environmental services department and for UpSpire, Owen said.

Founded in 2016, UpSpire seeks out potential employees from those seeking services from the Presbyterian Night Shelter to help them get jobs.

The workers receive full-time employment with benefits, providing a stepping stone for their next job, Owen said. At the same time, UpSpire employees help the community.

UpSpire is hiring its next set of employees who become part of the new cleanup crews, Owen said. Their first day on the job is scheduled for Nov. 1.

“It’s really solving more than just litter,” Owen said. “It’s helping people.”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org.At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.