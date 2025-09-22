Person with 'superficial injury' dies in custody after being treated and taken to jail, DPD says

A person with a "superficial injury" died in law enforcement custody after being treated and taken to jail for attempting to enter a home, Dallas police said Monday.

DPD said it received a call about a shooting from a home in southwest Dallas Sunday night. Police said the suspect was injured after "one shot was fired." It's not clear who fired the shot or whether the suspect was the target of the shooting.

The unidentified person was arrested for criminal mischief, transported to a local hospital and treated before being taken to the Dallas County Jail.

While there, the person suffered a medical emergency. Dallas Fire Rescue again arrived to take the person to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the city’s Office of Community Police Oversight were notified about the incident.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own investigation.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

