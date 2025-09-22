© 2025 KERA News
Person with 'superficial injury' dies in custody after being treated and taken to jail, DPD says

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
Picture of a building with a police shield on it. American and Texas flags fly in the foreground.
Tony Gutierrez
/
AP
An American and Texas flag sit at half-staff outside of the Dallas Police Department headquarters, July 8, 2016, in Dallas. Dallas was hit with a computer ransomware attack that affected various websites, including the police department and municipal court, officials said Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A person with a "superficial injury" died in law enforcement custody after being treated and taken to jail for attempting to enter a home, Dallas police said Monday.

DPD said it received a call about a shooting from a home in southwest Dallas Sunday night. Police said the suspect was injured after "one shot was fired." It's not clear who fired the shot or whether the suspect was the target of the shooting.

The unidentified person was arrested for criminal mischief, transported to a local hospital and treated before being taken to the Dallas County Jail.

While there, the person suffered a medical emergency. Dallas Fire Rescue again arrived to take the person to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the city’s Office of Community Police Oversight were notified about the incident.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own investigation.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
