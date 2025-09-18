City leaders deny concrete batch plant at Fort Worth’s southside grain silos

Supporting a denial by zoning officials, Fort Worth leaders refused a concrete batch plant permission to set up shop at the city’s abandoned southside grain silos.

City Council members unanimously denied granting Grant Palmer and his company Main Street Terminal a conditional use permit during their Sept. 16 meeting.

The permit would have allowed Palmer and his company to operate a concrete batch plant within one of the grain silos, which haven’t been in operation in over decades.are no longer in operation.

Just before the Sept. 16 vote was made, council member Jeanette Martinez, who represents the area where the grain silos stand, said she could not support the batch plant because of its proximity to hospitals and neighborhoods and the potential for worsened air quality.

“Simply put, a concrete batch plant is not appropriate and should not be allowed so close to residential areas,” Martinez said.

Cement and concrete mixing are found to produce harmful chemicals such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matter.

Particulate matter is made up of small solid particles or liquid droplets — most often in the form of dirt, dust, soot or smoke — that can be inhaled and cause serious health problems such as increased respiratory symptoms, asthma, decreased lung function and premature death in people with heart or lung disease, according to the EPA.

The grain silos and surrounding properties are located in a historically light industrial zone, between the Union Pacific Railroad hub and a BNSF Railway line. Although concrete batching is considered a medium or heavy industrial operation, the plants are permitted to operate in any industrial zoning under a conditional use permit, according to city documents.

The permit for the concrete batch plant was initially denied for approval in an unanimous vote made by zoning officials in an Aug. 13 meeting, where several attendees voiced their opposition.

In that meeting, commissioners criticized Main Street Terminal’s failure to inform John Peter Smith Hospital of the proposed plant.

Palmer said he and his company met with neighborhood associations, residents and Fort Worth officials within the past month, asking for feedback to accommodate requests from the public.

Those requests included implementing dust collection and control equipment, filtration and emissions reporting, as well as operating in an enclosed facility and meeting requirements set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency that issues air quality permits.

“Out of all of the groups and associations that have taken the time to view this facility in person, all the individuals and organizations have been in agreement that this is innovative and they are also not in opposition to this batch plant,” said Palmer.

However, Angela Blochowicz, president of the Jennings-May-St. Louis Neighborhood Association, said the permit application is misleading, “offering only the illusion of protection without enforceable safeguards.”

Over 50 letters of residents expressing opposition were sent to the zoning commission, with more sent to council members, Blochowicz said.

“This plant would endanger not only our neighborhood, but also JPS Hospital, nearby schools and public spaces that anchor South Main and Magnolia Avenue and Dickies Skate Park,” she said.

Alongside Palmer, employees with Main Street Terminal expressed their support for the batch plant.

Leroy Castillo said Main Street Terminal operates at a high standard within the industry and could contribute to Fort Worth’s local economic development.

“By issuing the (permit), this allows all of us to continue to grow within the company with a great employer,” Castillo said. “It gives true inspiration that a (minority-owned) company could be successful.”

David Ruby, who’s worked with the company for a year, said Main Street Terminal worked with the Fort Worth Police Department to address crime, including homeless abatements within the grain silos.

“We’ve been able to make our facility cleaner and safer for everyone,” Ruby said. “This project is about investing in the future of Fort Worth.”

B.J. Johnson, of the concrete supply company J Imperium LLC, stressed the proposed concrete batch plant would be indoors and contained, describing the site as an “environmentally friendly” project.

Blochowicz and local medical professionals cited concerns with the batch plant being located in the middle of Fort Worth’s Medical District.

“Patients, when they come to the hospital with the burden of respiratory illnesses in Fort Worth, have an expectation of at least not getting worse or harmed by the environment,” said Razaq Badamosi, pulmonologist and JPS Health Network vice president and chief quality officer. “This will do that.”

Dust produced by a concrete batch plant would stress filtration systems at neighboring hospitals, which have to keep patient rooms regulated in compliance with health laws, Badamosi explained.

“This would lead to increased burden on hospitals, where failure is not an option,” he said.

Badamosi and Blochowicz said dust control technologies lack substantial evidence and cannot be trusted.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

