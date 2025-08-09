Man dies after shooting on Downtown Denton Square Saturday afternoon, police say

A man was fatally shot in an incident on the downtown Square on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Denton police.

The Denton Police Department said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting was preceded by a disturbance between a man experiencing homelessness and a male patron. Multiple calls about the shooting were made to 911 at around 12:10 p.m.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital, where life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the release said. The person has not been identified.

The male patron stayed on the scene and was detained by police for questioning when they arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.

Got a tip? Email Lucinda Breeding-Gonzalez at cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

For more than 120 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been Denton County's source for locally produced, fact-based journalism. Your support through a tax-deductible donation or low-cost subscription is vital to our ability to deliver credible, relevant, unique coverage of our community.