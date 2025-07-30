Denton man pleads guilty to stalking basketball star Caitlin Clark

A Denton man pleaded guilty Monday to stalking WNBA player Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis, according to court documents from Marion County, Indiana.

Michael Thomas Lewis, 55, was arrested in December after traveling to Indianapolis to seek out Clark.

Lewis pleaded guilty to lesser included stalking and pleaded by agreement to harassment.

He received a consecutive sentence of 910 days for the first count and 180 days for the second.

A Marion County judge also awarded him 197 days of jail credit for the time he spent awaiting the outcome of his case.

Once he has served his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, the court recommended that Lewis return to Texas.

Lewis’ judgment bars him from contacting Clark. It also orders him to stay away from locations she is associated with, like Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Fever events and Indiana Pacers organization events.

The judgment also recommends that he receive mental health treatment.

Lewis does not have any known criminal history in Denton or Denton County.

However, in 2020, Decatur Police Department officers arrested Lewis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lewis pleaded guilty as charged in 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison.