Former Krum band director pleads guilty to 11 counts of sexual misconduct

A former Krum ISD band director has pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecency with a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child. Carol Turner, 61, was given deferred adjudication in exchange for her guilty plea.

Her deferred adjudication requires her to adhere to terms of probation for 10 years. Turner will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Turner was arrested and indicted in May 2024, and she was placed on administrative leave in 2023 after the victim’s disclosure to the district.

In an amended indictment, Turner was accused of indecency with a male child under the age of 17 in August 1998, and for two counts of sexual assault of the same child in August 1998. The original indictment reported that the incidents had taken place in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Court documents show that Turner is permitted unsupervised contact with her grandchildren but can’t be in the company of children under age 18 without supervision otherwise. She is barred from supervising or taking part in programs with participants under 18 years of age. She is barred from being or living within 1,000 feet of facilities where children commonly gather.

The deferred adjudication also bars Turner from accessing social networking websites and requires her to submit to forensic searches of her personal computer.

Turner worked for Krum ISD as a fine arts consultant from 1991 until her arrest. In 2021, the Krum ISD Education Foundation awarded her a grant for more than $8,000 to launch an after-school piano club for children in third through fifth grade at Blanche Dodd Elementary School.

The Texas Education Agency in April revoked Turner’s teaching certificate, which qualified her to teach music to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The deferred adjudication also requires Turner to “surrender all teaching licenses.”

If Turner successfully follows the terms of her probation, she will not be formally convicted. If she does not, the judge could convict her of the 11 counts.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

