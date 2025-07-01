Seventh drowning victim on Lewisville Lake this year was Mississippi man

A Mississippi man drowned while swimming in southeastern Lewisville Lake over the weekend, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens report.

Game wardens responded to a possible water fatality on Saturday evening.

Witnesses reported that a man was swimming near a vessel when he went underwater and did not resurface.

The search continued into Sunday morning. At about 11:55 a.m., Lewisville Fire Department rescue drivers located the man’s body.

Texas Parks and Wildlife identified him as 28-year-old Cleveland Whiteside, originally from Mississippi.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his place of death as a southeastern part of the lake near 1481 E. Hill Park Road.

There have been seven water fatalities on Lewisville Lake so far in 2025.