1 person dead, 2 officers injured in Texas Tech campus shooting

A shooting on the Texas Tech University campus ended with one person dead and two officers injured early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Texas Tech Police Department, at about 12:45 a.m. officers were "checking on a suspicious vehicle," in a campus parking lot near the Jones AT&T Stadium.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the officers. The suspect was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Two officers were shot and injured. They were transported to University Medical Center. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit.

Though there are limited details, Texas Tech Police Department said it would continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

