Several Tarrant County mayors share support for redistricting, including 2 previously opposed

Six Tarrant County mayors have voiced their support for redistricting efforts in Tarrant County, including two who previously signed a letter in opposition.

Dalworthington Gardens Mayor Laurie Bianco and Pantego Mayor Russ Brewster originally signed the letter in opposition to redistricting, spearheaded by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. In the emails, posted to social media by Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, the mayors wrote that they want their names removed from the original letter after further research.

“After looking into the redistricting information much deeper, I have come to the conclusion that I would like to withdraw my name from the Arlington letter,” Brewster wrote. “I jumped in quicker than I should have and without all the information that I needed to make an informed decision,”

O’Hare said in the post to social media that he appreciates “their clarification.”

Bianco and Brewster did not respond to a request for comment from KERA News.

Four other mayors wrote a new letter supporting the redistricting.

Southlake Mayor Shawn McCaskill, North Richland Hills Mayor Jack McCarty, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani and Colleyville Mayor Bobby Lindamood signed the letter.

In the signed statement, the mayors say Tarrant County has grown by drawing in big businesses with conservative policies like low taxes.

“People and corporations move to Tarrant County because of communities like ours which offer low taxes, an advantageous business climate, safe neighborhoods, great schools, world class amenities, and the conservative ideals we hold dearly – helping keep Tarrant County the last remaining large conservative county in the State of Texas,” the letter reads.

This afternoon, my office received letters from Dalworthington Gardens Mayor Laurie Bianco and Pantego Mayor Russ Brewster requesting that their names be removed from the letter signed by some Mayors opposing redistricting. I appreciate their clarification. pic.twitter.com/CyjG8n79FJ — Office of Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare (@TarrantCoJudge) May 29, 2025

It said a decision not to redistrict in 2021 after reviewing the latest census data was “political malfeasance.”

The letter was posted on social media by Mizani. He and Lindamood did not immediately respond to KERA News requests for comment.

McCarty reaffirmed his support to the redistricting effort in an email to KERA.

“The letter speaks for itself,” he wrote. “Tim O'Hare campaigned on this and he is keeping his promise.”

McCaskill confirmed his signature on the letter was authentic but did not wish to comment further.

Staunch opposition

The redistricting effort in Tarrant County is not precedent-setting, but mid-census redistricting is not common. It’s drawn sharp rebuke from residents and eight Tarrant County mayors who question the legality of redistricting.

In a letter sent May 23, the mayors of 10 Tarrant County cities, including at the time Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego, sent an open letter to O’Hare pleading with him to delay redistricting over legal concerns.

It expresses worry that the redistricting would violate state and federal law, including the Voting Rights Act.

That letter was spearheaded by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, who instructed city staff to work with an attorney and conduct a legal review of the five proposed redistricting maps.

Ross’ signature was also joined by those of Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, who voted against a resolution opposing redistricting earlier that week.

Following the letter, Arlington City Council approved a resolution 8-1 asking county leaders to delay redistricting until after the 2030 census, when fresh data can be used to draw the new lines. Council member Bowie Hogg voted against the resolution, citing concerns about partisanship and angering Tarrant County commissioners who make decisions about funding that could affect Arlington.

Concerns about gerrymandering

The Republican push to redistrict has been decried by residents and some elected leaders as gerrymandering, racist and an attempt to make reelection for Democratic Commissioner Alisa Simmons impossible.

The Mayors of Keller, Southlake, Colleyville, and North Richland Hills support Tarrant County’s redistricting plan. Tarrant County last redistricted nearly 15 years ago, while the counties of Dallas, Harris, Bexar, and Travis adopted their own plans in 2021.



This is political… pic.twitter.com/jgd9Tk0uoq — Mayor Armin Mizani (@ArminMizaniTX) May 30, 2025

Simmons represents District 2, which includes cities like Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie. She has opposed the redistricting attempt since the start, calling it an effort to get rid of her in the next election.

Matt Krause, the first-time Republican commissioner representing Precinct 3, said at a public hearing in Hurst May 21 that he wants to redistrict as a way to increase Republican power in the court .

"My entire goal, my entire purpose, my entire intention, is to allow Tarrant County to go from three Republicans, two Democrats on the commissioners court, to four Republicans, one Democrat,” Krause said.

The statement drew a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd.

In an opinion column in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Commissioner Manny Ramirez said redistricting “isn’t about denying anyone representation, gaining power or stacking the deck.”

“It’s about ensuring we continue to have steady, effective leadership that prioritizes results over rhetoric and policies that work over political theater,” Ramirez wrote. “We’ve already seen the degradation of decorum when politics seeps into every discussion. We need to return to focusing on delivering the highest quality of service to our communities, not just getting attention.”

Ross said he plans to attend the June 3 meeting to share his concerns directly with commissioners, but he hopes the open letter and resolution prompt county officials to take a breath and slow down.

"My hope is that the commissioners court takes another in-depth look at what’s going on, that they consult with the group out of Virginia they hired to do this redistricting, that they address our concerns," he told KERA News last week, "maybe even have their lawyers sit down with our lawyers and say, 'Here’s where one is right and one is wrong,' and see what we can come up with in a collaborative fashion."

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org . You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

