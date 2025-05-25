Gateway Church names new senior pastor

Southlake’s beleaguered Gateway Church has named a new senior pastor, nearly a year after its founder resigned as allegations of sexual abuse of a child came to light.

During Sunday service, church Elder Tra Willbanks announced Daniel Floyd will step into the role later this year.

“This search has been extensive, and we prioritized taking the time necessary to ensure that we find the best leader to take Gateway Church into an exciting new future,” Willbanks said. “It was important that we get this right, not get it fast.”

Floyd and his wife, Tammie, founded Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in 2005. The megachurch now has five locations in the state and church plants in Kentucky, Arizona and Germany, according to its website.

Willbanks said the couple will lead Gateway with “ethics and humility.”

Gateway has been without a senior pastor since founder Robert Morris resigned last June. A grand jury in Oklahoma City indicted him on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child stemming from incidents dating back to the 1980s. He made his first appearance in court earlier this month and has pleaded not guilty.

Several other church leaders have left or been removed since Morris resigned.

In a video posted to the church’s website Sunday, Floyd expressed excitement over the new role and said “transitions can bring new chapters.”

“We are filled with anticipation,” he said, “and we truly believe the best really is yet to come.”

The couple plans to start at Gateway in August.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.