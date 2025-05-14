Arlington mayor instructs city to investigate legality of ongoing Tarrant redistricting efforts

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross has tasked city staff to investigate the legality and ethics of a Tarrant County plan to redraw commissioner precincts mid-census.

Ross told the council at the end of a work session Tuesday that he has instructed City Manager Trey Yelverton and other staff to prepare a report on the topic. If that report finds any legal or ethical problems with the plan, Ross intends to ask the council to take action.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us to ensure that if there is this type of stuff being done that we protect the residents of Arlington from unnecessary redistricting for whatever other reasons are out there and to ensure that everything is done above board and legal,” Ross said.

The plan to redistrict precincts for the Tarrant County Commissioners Court is unusual — most redistricting happens immediately following a census — and has been decried by residents and some on the court as gerrymandering.

The effort found zero support from the public at the court’s meeting May 6, following the release of five potential precinct maps. More than 20 people spoke on redistricting at that meeting, with every voice in opposition of the plan.

The proposed maps showed dramatic changes to Precincts 1 and 2, represented by Democrats on the court. Precincts 3 and 4 are represented by Republicans who, along with County Judge Tim O’Hare, hold a majority on the court.

The decision to explore redistricting came after the court voted 3-2 along party lines. Alisa Simmons, the commissioner for Precinct 2, has said the effort is a move to prevent her reelection. Commissioner Roderick Miles, who represents Precinct 1, voiced opposition to redistricting as well.

The changes would have a major impact on how Arlington is represented. Currently in Simmons’ Precinct 2, the city would be divided between her and Miles in every potential map released by the county.

Ross said the city has asked an attorney who has worked with the city before to examine the situation and provide a legal opinion. He did not name the attorney.

If the attorney finds legal or ethical problems with the redistricting, Ross said he’s going to ask the council to take action.

“If the report comes back and says everything is above board and it’s fine, I’ll propose we do nothing about it,” Ross told the council. “But if the report comes back and says there’s legal and-or ethical issues regarding the attempt to redistrict mid-census, then I would propose a resolution opposing the redistricting from the City of Arlington”

He said if the report does identify legal or ethical problems, that resolution would be on the next council meeting’s agenda.

Ross said he’s spoken with mayors in Fort Worth, Haltom City, Mansfield, Kennedale, Everman and Dalworthington Gardens.

“I told them we will provide what we learn if they can provide what they learn on these things as well,” Ross told the council.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

