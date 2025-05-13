UT Southwestern breaks ground on $177M Fort Worth cancer center

UT Southwestern is expanding its reach in Fort Worth with a new radiation oncology center that officials expect will address the city’s growing treatment needs, develop life-saving clinical trials and attract leading physicians.

“This influx of specialists will help address the growing shortage while bringing exceptional talent to this community who will lead the way in scientific and clinical advances,” said Jonathan Efron, executive vice president for Health System Affairs at UT Southwestern. “It brings trials directly to patients that would otherwise be out of reach.”

The medical center broke ground May 12 on a $177 million campus that will provide advanced cancer therapies using Fort Worth’s first MRI-guided precision radiation treatment, according to officials. The 65,000-square-foot campus is projected to open in 2028 and will connect to UT Southwestern’s Moncrief Cancer Institute.

Once completed, the facility will be the largest radiation oncology facility in Fort Worth.

Daniel Podolsky, president of UT Southwestern Medical Center, said the new oncology center will address health care shortcomings in Tarrant County. Fort Worth’s current radiation oncology services can serve only a third of its growing population.

With Fort Worth’s unprecedented growth in past decades, Matt Rose, co-chair of the Fort Worth Expansion Campaign Steering Committee, said the medical center is making a commitment to drive great medical care for the future.

“UT Southwestern’s expansion here is a pivotal step in the trajectory of this great city,” Matt Rose, co-chair of the Fort Worth Expansion Campaign Steering Committee, said. “It will provide world-class health care tailored to our needs.”

The Moncrief Cancer Institute has been a part of UT Southwestern since 1999 and offers screening programs and educational and support services for North Texans. It expanded its cancer care to Fort Worth in 2015 with medical and surgical oncology services, imaging and chemotherapy.

The new radiation oncology center will be state-of-the-art, providing patients with advanced treatment pioneered at UT Southwestern called adaptive radiation treatment, Podolsky told the Report.

As patients are treated, specialists will assess exactly how the tumor responds to treatment, adjusting radiation accordingly. As the tumor responds to radiation, treatments get more specific, he said.

“The benefit is to prevent collateral damage, which could happen when radiation also affects some of the normal tissue around the tumor,” Podolsky said. “It’s more precise, with fewer side effects and safer.”

To accommodate for the new facility and its accompanying parking garage, a vacated portion of South Jennings Avenue will be permanently closed.

Mike Brennan, president of Near Southside Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the Near Southside, previously said he supports the Moncrief Cancer Institute expansion and that the organization wants to work with UT Southwestern to make sure that any negative impact to the neighborhood is minimized.

Efron said the facility will use equipment and technology that will be the first of its kind in the region.

The new facility will also include:



Four linear accelerators to deliver precise radiation treatments to patients, with space to add two more to meet future demand.

MRI-guided precision radiation treatment to facilitate therapy with unprecedented accuracy.

Positron emission tomography imaging, which is critical for accurately diagnosing and evaluating tumor growth.

A fully equipped brachytherapy suite to provide high-dose radiation treatments for patients with prostate or gynecologic cancers.

UT Southwestern is expanding toward a more complete and holistic ability to treat cancer patients, Podolsky said. As many as two-thirds of cancer patients need radiation therapy.

Mayor Mattie Parker gave a special thanks to the donors and philanthropists investing in the center, highlighting their generosity and recognition in Fort Worth.

“We’re a world-class city for the right reasons, and it’s because of the people,” the mayor said. “The world-class city that Fort Worth is absolutely deserves world-class health care. We hope families across North Texas receive the life-saving treatment that they deserve.”

Kathryn Miller is a reporting fellow at the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at kathryn.miller@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

