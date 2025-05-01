Denton arson suspect charged in fire that killed elderly couple

A Denton man who is already charged with arson is now charged with setting a fire that killed an elderly couple, according to a Wednesday press release.

John Ore, 36, is charged with two first-degree felony charges of arson causing death for a fatal fire in the 2000 block of Houston Place on Dec. 18.

Denton firefighters brought two residents out of the burning home. One, 103-year-old Dante Bassi, died at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton at 12:19 a.m. Dec. 19.

The second resident, 83-year-old Marilyn Elizabeth Bradley-Bassi, was flown to the burn center at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. She died Dec. 20 at 6:38 p.m.

Investigators arrested Ore on Jan. 23 in relation to fires at Wendy’s, 6241 N. Interstate 35, in December and Tender Loving Care Learning Academy, 1702 W. Oak St. in January.

Dallas County medical examiners ruled Bradley-Bassi’s death a homicide.

However, investigators were awaiting a ruling from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Bassi’s death before filing the charges against Ore for the fatal fire.

After receiving a ruling from Tarrant County, investigators served Ore with the two new warrants Tuesday afternoon at the Denton County Jail.

Ore remained in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon. For all four arson charges, his bail is listed at $2.1 million total.

