Man dies in Dallas police custody after being medically cleared, DPD says

A man who complained of chest pains during a traffic stop in Dallas was medically cleared and taken into Dallas police custody before dying hours later, the department said Tuesday.

Police stopped the unidentified man at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning after they ran the car’s license plate at Lake June Road and Jim Miller Road. Two felony warrant hits came up, according to DPD.

That's when police say the driver started complaining of chest pains. The officer at the scene called Dallas Fire Rescue at 1:48 a.m. to examine him and was medically cleared.

But the driver told police he still felt ill after officers took him to the Southeast Patrol Station to be interviewed. Police said they “immediately notified” Dallas Fire Rescue, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene once they arrived, according to police.

It’s unclear what time the Dallas Fire Rescue was notified, what time responders arrived and what happened in the moments leading up to the man's death.

Dallas Police referred KERA News to the press release when reached out for further details.

The man’s identity has not been made public.

Police say the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is investigating the driver’s death and The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will conduct their own investigation. The Office of Community Police Oversight was also notified of the incident.

Last month, a man died hours after he was medically cleared and booked in to the Dallas County Jail.

An initial investigation suggested the man, Andra Adkins, died by suicide. But there was no autopsy, and six weeks later, his cause of his death is still unknown.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

